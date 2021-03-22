Welcome to another installment of 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse's flagship act for upcoming acts in the Nigerian music industry. This feature has been on for two years and Pulse Nigeria is proud to say it has been spotlighting some of the best songs and acts in the Nigerian underground for three years.

This is the 123rd installment of this feature listicle. It is now available on streaming platforms, Audiomack and Apple Music.

Weekly acts will also get a spotlight on Pulse Nigeria's Instagram Page. The pick of the week will also get a 30 second spin on Pulse Nigeria's Instagram stories.

You can check Vol. 127 here. This week, we feature Pritchard Frost, Snipes, Blaqbonez, Tsuni and more.

Pick of the week: Snipes and Blaqbonez - Puta

Moment of the week: 'Memo' by Tsuni featuring EMK The Genie

Here are our picks of the week;

Pritchard Frost - Medusa

Off his 2020 EP, The Quarantine Playlist comes this smooth Afro-swing record produced by Ransom Beatz. Frost sounds like a bridge between a Lagos artist and a London artist as he adulates the beauty of a woman with the wickedest whine.

Snipes and Blaqbonez - Puta

After a good outing with his last End Sars inspired single ‘Soro Soke’, and Amapiano single ‘Kpo Kpo’, fast rising act Snipesis back with a collaboration with Blaqbonez titled ‘Puta’.

The single ‘Puta’ is an erotic yet infectious jam with dubstep vibes highly complemented by Snipes and Blaqbonez’s verses.

‘Puta' is an appreciation and celebration of women and their sexuality. It’s our own way of acknowledging their beauty and everything else about them’ says Viktor Snipes.

Snipes will embark on a national tour this month to promote ‘Puta’ and is currently putting finishing touches to the TG Omori directed music video for the single.

The song was produced by Dwill and is available on all digital streaming platforms.

Tonero - Clementine

Produced by TrillXoe, this is a song that captures the thrill of love, and the angst and uncertainty that comes with it. In two minutes, the track showcases his tenor vocals laced over a frenetic yet haunting backdrop. Clementine is also a double-entendre for a sweet citrus fruit that is loved but advised not to consume too much of.

Candy Bleakz - Kope

Chocolate City artist, Candy Bleakz returns to gather pace with 'Kope.' In English, 'Kope' means 'Be complete.'

This record is an ode to Bleakz's attitude to money from her primary hustle, music.

Tsuni - I Am Piano

I'm A Piano is fast-rising Tsuni's second EP is around a year - it follows her collaboration with BeezyX.

This EP is an experiment is Afro-House and Amapiano. 'Memo' is simply one of Nigeria's best Amapiano records yet and that's Facts Only.

Iwari - Voodoo feat. DysleX

Featuring DysleX, this record drops off Iwari's latest EP, Voodoo. It describes a myriad of emotions and the yearning for freedom.

Victory - Up

Victory is a 19-year-old singer-songwriter from Calgary, Canada. Although she is new to the scene, the young new artist is no stranger to the music industry, she was discovered by Warner & Universal Music's A&R teams in LA at the age of 12 but was never signed due to her age.

The record is top notch.

ADRYANNE - Adryanne

'ADRYANNE’ is a self-titled debut single from artist Adryanne, the single contains 'TIC TAC TOE' and 'FRIDAY NIGHT.' 'TIC TAC TOE' is a story of a situation-ship gone wrong when young people fool around without thinking of the repercussions. Then life brings you a 'FRIDAY NIGHT.'

This is a typical love song for the favorite day of the week, Adryanne uses this song to express how much she meant to him, how every moment he spends with her means everything to him, and expressing the extent to which he can make her happy.

Simade, Yhemhi, El-Nino, Papi, Octave and Dj Bo - G-Time

'G Time' is Hiphop doused with the melodic sequence of Afro music. It describes a quest on youthful ambitions and exuberance and how time is of the essence in this pursuit of fame, money and happiness.

Co-produced by El-Nino, Wav Skinny & Darse Drumz mixed by RSPKT, this song featured Simade, Yhemhi, El-Nino, Papi, Octave and DJ Bom a collaborative piece of music exuding dynamism, lyrical prowess and harmony.

Olami - AIR

Music is life. It’s relativity to humanity and existence makes it a beautiful array of sound, melody, harmony and its other elements that makes it whole. 'Air,' second single by Afro-soul songstress Olami featuring Bizzonthetrack is alluring in its essence.

A song with so much power and relativity, with lyrics such as “Satan be gone... need some air” this is a plea to banish demons that incites unrest and chaos within a soul. This song further reveals Olami’s tenacity to make timeless and soothing music appealing to all music lovers. Air is that song, a powerful soulful song for calm and peace.