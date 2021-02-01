Welcome to another installment of 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse's flagship act for upcoming acts in the Nigerian music industry. This feature has been on for two years and Pulse Nigeria is proud to say it has been spotlighting some of the best songs and acts in the Nigerian underground for three years.

This is the 123rd installment of this feature listicle. It is now available on streaming platforms, Audiomack and Apple Music.

You can check Vol. 121 here. This week, we feature Taiyeh, Bode Blaq, Korra Obidi, Remi Okol, YKB and more. Apologies for the hiatus, but we are back now!

Pick of the week: YKB featuring Zlatan - Dey Your Dey

Moment of the week: Hook on '102' by Spyro

Here are our picks of the week;

Taiyeh - Padi

After singing at several shows throughout her stay at the University of Ilorin, Taiyeh has now released her debut single; a love song.

Bode Blaq - Levitate

With an array of 9 singles and 8 official music videos under his belt since his career kicked off in 2017, Bode blaq has continued to spread his melodious tunes by embarking on a successful UK tour August 2018.

He also bagged an MSC in marketing communications from the School of Media communications, Pan Atlantic university in 2019. The song is a dedication to Blaq's path to success.

Korra Obidi - Flow

Korra Obidi teams up with Russian powerhouse fashion stylist, DJ, and founder of the women’s community “My Flow” on a poppy-dance number titled "Flow".

"I believe in the power of friendship and I enjoy connecting with like-minded women. Together we not only have fun and travel but also maintain networking and help each other grow; both professionally and spiritually," Korra speaking on collaborating with Sofia Vibes.

Victory - Up

Victory is a Calgary-born Nigerian-bred singer-songwriter who has started gaining buzz online due to her Instagram cover videos. A R&B song with New Jack Swing percussion, Victory speaks to the heart on it.

Spyro - 102

Spyro wants to make 2021 about all the lovers and is setting the stage to serenade couples al over the world with the release a new single, '102'. This song is melodious and will have you in love from the very first line. The song is produced and Mixed by Mr. Soul. The song interpolates 'Always On Time,' JaRule's classic Irv Gotti-produced smash hit.

RAJI Music - All My Ladies

Irish trio; Baba Raji, Ayo Tori and Junzy all known create music with passion. ‘All My Ladies’ will be their first song of 2021. Mixed by renowned UK producer Chemo, the track is a celebration of women who are fun, lively and free. It's also a song to sing with friends or on your own when you’re feeling good.

With its sweet blend of good vibes and irresistible rhythms, it serves the perfect introduction to the RAJI realm….with more to come across the next few months.

Dai Verse - Cocaine

Cocaine is a mid-tempo song that relies heavily on Daiverse’ vocal texture and his knack for composition. It was produced by Soundz. On Cocaine, Daiverse sings about being intoxicated by the very existence of a lady, likening her effect on him to that of cocaine’s.

Najae - Hold Me Down

This the lead single off Najae's forthcoming project, Aquarius. It is scheduled to drop February 18th - the end of the Aquarius season.

This song is an intimate breezy, Lo-fi Afro&B track that instantly evokes love and emotional surrender; a glossy love song, perfectly timed for release.

YKB featuring Zlatan - Dey Your Dey

For his first official release of 2021, ykb enlists street-hop king, Zlatan Ibile, on this Afro-pop ear-grabber. On the song, ykb succinctly describes the need to maintain your lane on an uptempo beat that certainly gets your moving and keeps you energetic.

The song is produced by Gizzle beats. It was mixed and mastered by Spirytmix with direction by the_creatus.

Nathan Walid x DeadWvlf - Green Blue

