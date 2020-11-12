Alpha P can definitely make bodies of work. When he released his debut EP, 'King of Wolves' in 2019, the conversation around it wasn't around doubts as regards his ability. The conversation was around it was as regards the dastardly branding that landed him in comparison hot water and expectation hell.

But you see, King of Wolves was a beautiful EP. His ability to articulate relatively compact thoughts and the attractiveness of his 'weird' inclinations meant his delivery had some allure.

He comfortably discussed love and he made music. Alongside the branding that drew up unavoidable comparisons to his band mate, Rema the marketing for the EP didn't do enough for him.

'King of Wolves' sailed under the radar and the music never really got the spotlight he deserved. But over the past one year, he has take a step back from the spotlight to find his own feet and become his own man. Slowly, those comparisons are starting to sail into a distant sunset.

Even though his vocals are still rooted in that warped out, effect-drenched output, his music is finding its difference. Credit goes to his A&R and team for realizing that he cannot change his voice - which is also his identity. Instead of fighting a lost cause, they are working on his sound and how he delivers his love songs.

Now, he's like a bridge the more measured, avant-garde centre between Alpha P of 'King of Wolves,' and bits of NLE Choppa plus Paris Shadows and XXXTentacion [without the depth].

Wolves and Mustangs is another impressive EP from a young man who deserves his moments in the sun. This talent deserves appreciation. Moments like his pronunciation of "Mustang" on a track of the same title still makes one cringe, but they are as unimportant as a 96th minute throw-in a 6-0 knock-out loss.

'Quarantine' was never really as alluring as a single, but it makes sense on this EP. The song sees Alpha P embody a 2000s teenage R&B act in sound as he adulates a faceless woman during COVID-19 quarantine. Let's hope that didn't result in a baby. 'Vibe With Me' seems like the 'wash' stage as Alpha P declares his love for a woman.

Her love has apparently intoxicated him. Whoever that woman is, be careful about how you trust an Edo man, dear. Twitter women say they in the same WhatsApp group as Yoruba men. Black men don't cheat though... Psycho YP killed his verse like he always does...duh. That's also the only Afro-pop record on this EP.

'Mustang' is a mix of opulence and half-baked love like an Atlanta man would conjure on a Trap record with thudding drums. 'Pray' is the best song on the EP. It also feels like the 'problem' stage of any love story involving young minds. The only real critique on this EP is that 'Vibe With Me' should have been the intro with 'Quarantine' as a track two.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

8.0 - Champion