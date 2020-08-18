Welcome to another installment of 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse's flagship act for upcoming acts in the Nigerian music industry. This feature has been on for two years and Pulse Nigeria is proud to say it has been spotlighting some of the best songs and acts in the Nigerian underground for two years.

This is the 106th installment of this feature listicle. It is now available on streaming platforms, Audiomack and Apple Music.

Weekly acts will also get a spotlight on Pulse Nigeria's Instagram Page. The pick of the week will also get a 30 second spin on Pulse Nigeria's Instagram stories.

This week, we feature Ignis Brothers, Mo'Believe, Kiienka, Lex, Jaydreamz and more.

Pick of the week: JayDreamz - Volcano

Moment of the week: Hook to 'Nothing Funny' by Danny Boy

Ignis Brothers featuring Phlow - Time Go Come

In a review for the album, Pulse Nigeria wrote, "If 'Saint or Sinner' was a temptation to curl up in a ball and succumb, 'Time Go Come' aims to project the effects of paranoia and sadness that only life's experiences can impose. Phlow aces that verse - quality A&R to get her on this."

Mo'Believe - FAYA

Mo'believe tells this personal story for the album, "Remember that one time when you lost something, someone and it hurt so much that you really couldn’t think of anything else. Whether it was losing a parent, a relative, a colleague, a neighbor or a friend. Was it losing a job, an opportunity, a relationship or just money?

"I know that feeling too. At about 12;32pm on February 12, 2020, I was told my studio was on fire and before I got there, thanks to Lagos traffic, it was totally razed down. All of my properties were gone. Damn! The days after were probably the hardest days of my life.

"On some days, I slept, on other days, I wept till I found the strength to build again. Till I Found the strength to tell my story in this song. Faya is a celebratory song of what I have left after the fire: my life, my voice and my dream. It sure did take the equipment but it didn’t take my music and my dream.

"Oh! What doesn't kill you will make you stronger. I hope you find as much strength listening as I found telling my story."

Kiienka - Tables Turn

Kiienka isn't even 21 yet, but homie is working like he has mid-life fears. It's commendable though. This year alone, he's released two bodies of work. He's back with another two-song combo, and one of them is, 'Tables Turn.' On the side of growth, his music is starting to reveal more of his reality, but still with sprinkles of non-existent vanity here and there.

Temilayo Abodunrin featuring Bankulli - Ayo (Joy)

Temilayo Abodunrin is a 10-year-old Saxophonist who debuts her first official single. When she showed potential at the age of four, her parents enrolled her at the Parara Music School to learn piano. She picked the saxophone and it's been her friend since.

'Ayo' sees her deliver African Traditional Contemporary Jazz in Yoruba language. She is aided by Grammy Award nominee, Bankulli. RotimiKeys produces the track.

Lex - Oil Money

Off his new six-track EP, 1960 sits this political critique of corruption in the Nigerian elite class as afforded by the mismanagement of, 'Oil Money.' Hip-Hop wins again.

Dannyboy - Nothing Funny

Premium music, guys. It's just so good.

Runjozi - Wild Thoughts

Runjozi says, "The idea for the songs came after someone talked to me about switching my sound and trying to sound a bit more local. It's basically me just telling them to just let me do me. And I'm hoping it could get on the afro jukebox playlist."

Kelviin 57 & Trobulsome - Promise

Birthed off Afrobeat, Kelviin57 make solemn promises.

JayDreamz - Volcano

An OG once said, "The best way for these Nigerian rappers to flow is on songs with no hooks." Ladies and gentlemen, Nigerian boys can rap. Just listen to this level of technique. Just listen..

Chylde - Koshi Kuro

Upcoming act, Chylde experiments with on a trap beat that is heavily inspired by Dongjing. This hook has a unique ability to grow on you.