RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Watch Wizkid thrills his Boston fans in new video

Authors:

Motolani Alake

In a recent video uploaded to his personal Instagram account, the energy of the arena can be felt as Wizkid performed 'Essence' alongside Tems.

Wizkid loves his floral beach shirts {instagram/wizkid}

Dressed in all-red, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid took the centre stage in Boston, Massachusetts, to thrill his fans, as he begins his much-awaited 'Made In Lagos Tour.'

Recommended articles

In a recent video uploaded to his personal Instagram account, the energy of the arena can be felt as Wizkid performed 'Essence' alongside Tems.

Watch below;

www.instagram.com

In a viral video, Wizkid also elevated his connection to his fans as he 'washed' a fan in the crowd. You can watch the video below;

www.instagram.com

Watch Wizkid perform 'Mood' and 'Essence' below;

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Catch the remaining legs of the 'Made In Lagos Tour' below;

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mo Abudu celebrates 57th birthday with stunning photos

Idahams features Jaylan 'Man on Fire (North Africa Remix)'

Rema announces another US tour and teases debut album yet again

iLLBliss hops on a project alongside Illgod on new EP, 'Fortem'

Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' becomes the No. 1 song in the world

Watch Wizkid thrills his Boston fans in new video

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez make red carpet debut at Venice Film Festival

‘Juju Stories’ to premiere at the BFI London film festival

Check out the official trailer for ‘The Ghost and the Tout Too’

Trending

Sarkodie mounts search for farmer who rapped his political songs word for word (WATCH)

Sarkodie mounts search farmer who rapped his 'politics' song word for word (WATCH)

Wizkid joins Justin Bieber on stage at Made in America to perform 'Essence'

Wizkid was a guest performer of Justin Bieber at the Made in America music festival (Twitter/Tidal)

Here are the top 7 positions of Nigerian albums on the Billboard 200

Burna Boy, Wizkid, King Sunny Ade and the top 5 Nigerian peak positions on the Billboard 200. (Afropop/Pinterest/Tooxclusive)

Drake teases unreleased songs with Rema and Kanye West

'We have a sick song together,' Drake says about Rema as he premieres new music. (Wikipedia/Fader)