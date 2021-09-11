Dressed in all-red, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid took the centre stage in Boston, Massachusetts, to thrill his fans, as he begins his much-awaited 'Made In Lagos Tour.'
Watch Wizkid thrills his Boston fans in new video
In a recent video uploaded to his personal Instagram account, the energy of the arena can be felt as Wizkid performed 'Essence' alongside Tems.
Watch below;
In a viral video, Wizkid also elevated his connection to his fans as he 'washed' a fan in the crowd. You can watch the video below;
Watch Wizkid perform 'Mood' and 'Essence' below;
Catch the remaining legs of the 'Made In Lagos Tour' below;
