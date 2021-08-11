On August 10, 2021, a video of Patoranking's daughter, Wilmer stealing the microphone from her dad to sing his new song, 'Celebrate' went viral on social media.
Watch Patoranking's cute daughter attempt to perform her dad's new single, 'Celebration in new video
Two years ago, her dad named his sophomore studio album after her. She also made a lot of appearances on his social media pages.
The video also attracted awe and admiration from Nigerian music lovers and social media users alike. Although her lyrics were muddled up, Nigerians made a point about her polished accent and delivery.
Two years ago, her dad named his sophomore studio album after her. She also made a lot of appearances on his social media pages. Earlier in the year, 'Celebrate' became a toast of Nigerian music lovers due to its nostalgic tendency to inspire appreciation amongst Nigerians.
After Sound Sultan's death, the Willis-produced record has taken on more importance.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng