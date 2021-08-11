RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Watch Patoranking's cute daughter attempt to perform her dad's new single, 'Celebration in new video

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Two years ago, her dad named his sophomore studio album after her. She also made a lot of appearances on his social media pages.

Patoranking and Wilmer. (TBD)

On August 10, 2021, a video of Patoranking's daughter, Wilmer stealing the microphone from her dad to sing his new song, 'Celebrate' went viral on social media.

Recommended articles

The video also attracted awe and admiration from Nigerian music lovers and social media users alike. Although her lyrics were muddled up, Nigerians made a point about her polished accent and delivery.

www.instagram.com

Two years ago, her dad named his sophomore studio album after her. She also made a lot of appearances on his social media pages. Earlier in the year, 'Celebrate' became a toast of Nigerian music lovers due to its nostalgic tendency to inspire appreciation amongst Nigerians.

After Sound Sultan's death, the Willis-produced record has taken on more importance.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rapper Eminem's ex-wife hospitalised after attempting suicide

Watch Patoranking's cute daughter attempt to perform her dad's new single, 'Celebration in new video

'My mom hides in my room to smoke weed with me when her mom comes around' - Seun Kuti

Watch Olamide perform riveting versions of 'Julie' and 'Rock' in new video

Aristokrat Group, Boomplay Empowers Talents With Mentorship Workshop Through Its Open House Series

Darlington releases new album, '908Zero'

Sound Sultan's widow Farida breaks silence a month after his death

'You can be whatever you want to be' has led many to their untimely death' - Williams Uchemba

Nollywood veteran Rich Oganiru is dead