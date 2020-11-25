Nigerian Afro pop singer & songwriter has released the video to the most viral song Off his third studio album, 'King of Love.'

'Boys Are Bad' is a groovy mid tempo, Dancehall record which is the second single off the album to get a video treatment.

The video to 'Boys Are Bad' is directed by the prolific Aje films and gives off every vibe you‘d anticipate from it.

From the captivating steady cam movements, colorful and yet aesthetically pleasing styling, coordinated dance routines to the well detailed set designs, Boys are bad video got the best treatment it could have gotten and we excited!

You can watch the video below;