Wizkid's 'Essence' cracks the Billboard Hot 100, debuts at No. 82

Motolani Alake

The song marks Wizkid's third appearance on the charts, after 'One Dance' famously hit No. 1 in 2016.

On July 12, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's song, 'Essence' became the first Nigerian song to crack the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

This comes after the song cracked the Billboard Bubbling Under Charts for the first time. This marks a remarkable achievement for Wizkid and Tems, who are signed to the same label and for African music as a whole.

The song marks Wizkid's third appearance on the charts, after 'One Dance' famously hit No. 1 in 2016. For Tems, this marked her first appearance, as her launch gathers heat.

