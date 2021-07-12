Wizkid's 'Essence' cracks the Billboard Hot 100, debuts at No. 82
This comes after the song cracked the Billboard Bubbling Under Charts for the first time. This marks a remarkable achievement for Wizkid and Tems, who are signed to the same label and for African music as a whole.
The song marks Wizkid's third appearance on the charts, after 'One Dance' famously hit No. 1 in 2016. For Tems, this marked her first appearance, as her launch gathers heat.
