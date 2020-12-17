Details/Takeaway: From his recently released sophomore album, 'Apollo' comes this perfectly matched record featuring Wande Coal. Two men known for their amazing use of falsetto and kings from two generations apart collaborate on a song that offers Nigeria a privilege.
They mark their territory and the record with echoes of a magical, sensual woman. Fireboy sings, "You put a spell on me..." to underline her influence while Wande Coal sings, "You dey jazz me..." in his trademark falsetto.
Artist: Fireboy featuring Wande Coal
Song Title: Spell
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: Apollo
Date of release: December 17, 2020
Label: YBNL/EMPIRE
Producer: Pheelz
Video Director: TG Omori
You can play the video below;