In the early hours of June 15, 2020, legendary Nigerian music producer, Cobhams Asuquo began to trend on Twitter NG. The reason was a beautiful cover he did for 'Nobody,' the popular song by DJ Neptune, Mr. Eazi and Joeboy.

While playing the keyboard, he blew everyone away with his unique angles to the song and his angelic voice. Here are some of the best reactions so far;

While he's already legendary producer, Cobhams Asuquo is due to release his debut album. A few days ago, Pulse Nigeria had a delightful conversation with him - it will be released before Wednesday.