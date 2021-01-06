Over the past six days, Nigerian superstar, Wande Coal has been on a spree on Twitter. The first tweet in that spree dropped on December 31, 2020.

He wrote, "My eyes seen many things this year..."

Then on January 5, 2020, he wrote, "Tired honestly.. I’m misunderstood... I speak English, Yoruba, pidgeon and they still don’t understand.. who out there can relate."

He then wrote that, "My advice for everyone going through what I’m going through is, Stay positive when you in your feelings and thoughts. Mind over matters..."

Even though former MAVIN act released, 'Again' a smash hit in 2020 as well an his belated EP, Realms, he was always in and out of the spotlight. When he appeared in videos for Mr. P and Fireboy, his weight gain got people talking. It also got his fans worried.

These tweets might explain what he has been going through. Grammy-nominated Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy also replied Coal's set of tweets, "Miss you bro!"

Whatever Wande Coal is going through, Pulse Nigeria wishes him speedy recovery.