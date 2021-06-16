Wizkid to drop new single in 7 days

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

The Nigerian superstar is set to release a new single after the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful album, Made In Lagos.

On June 16, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid teased his new single via his Instagram account.

The post reads, "BIG WIZ 🎹❤️🦅 7 days." The video itself also carried the caption, "Big sound!!!"

The song is set to be produced by Headies-nominated 19-year-old producer, P-Priime, who produced a significant chunk of Olamide's Carpe Diem. He's also produced for Fireboy, Cuppy, Peruzzi, Zlatan and more.

The Nigerian superstar is set to release a new single after the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful album, Made In Lagos. The album has become the most-streamed Nigerian album on Spotify. It has also produced the international smash hit, 'Essence' featuring

