Wizkid to drop new single in 7 days
The post reads, "BIG WIZ 🎹❤️🦅 7 days." The video itself also carried the caption, "Big sound!!!"
The song is set to be produced by Headies-nominated 19-year-old producer, P-Priime, who produced a significant chunk of Olamide's Carpe Diem. He's also produced for Fireboy, Cuppy, Peruzzi, Zlatan and more.
The Nigerian superstar is set to release a new single after the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful album, Made In Lagos. The album has become the most-streamed Nigerian album on Spotify. It has also produced the international smash hit, 'Essence' featuring
