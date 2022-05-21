RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tha Boy Myles releases video for single 'Sugar'

The visuals to Tha Boy Myles’ first single of 2022 “Sugar” has been released.

The song which has gone on to top Triller X Billboard global chart and amassed about 10 million views on TikTok and millions of streams across digital streaming platforms.

The video directed by top music video director “Naya” & co-directed by “Xafe” is eye-candy and very colorful.

