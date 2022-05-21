The visuals to Tha Boy Myles’ first single of 2022 “Sugar” has been released.
Tha Boy Myles releases video for single 'Sugar'
#FeatureByThaBoyMyles
The song which has gone on to top Triller X Billboard global chart and amassed about 10 million views on TikTok and millions of streams across digital streaming platforms.
The video directed by top music video director “Naya” & co-directed by “Xafe” is eye-candy and very colorful.
Watch and enjoy:
