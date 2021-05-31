RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema thrills his fans in DC, Jersey and Atlanta as he commences US Club Tour

On May 27, 2021, he stopped at Jersey City, New Jersey and thrilled fans. A day later, he thrilled The Ravers in DC, Columbia and then Atlanta on May 30.

Rema commences US Club Tour. (Instagram/HeIsRema)

On May 18, 2021, Nigerian star, Rema announced a 6-City Club Tour of the US. Stops included Jersey City, DC, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas and Minnesota.

Rema in Jersey;

Rema performing 'Dumebi' in DC;

Rema in Atlanta;

The song

