Date: October 9, 2020
Song Title: If You Nor Love
Artist: Chike featuring Mayorkung
Genre: Afrobeat, R&B
Producer: TBA
Album: Boo of The Booless
Video Director: Clarence Peters
Label: TBA
Details/Takeaway: 'If You Nor Love' is a breakup tune that dropped of Chike's debut album earlier in the year. It addresses a relationship that has seemingly outlasted itself. The video features Diane Russet of BBNaija. This comes after Chike released remixes, Dance of The Booless and his video for 'Nakupenda' featuring Ric Hassani.
You can watch the video below;