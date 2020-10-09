Date: October 9, 2020

Song Title: If You Nor Love

Artist: Chike featuring Mayorkung

Genre: Afrobeat, R&B

Producer: TBA

Album: Boo of The Booless

Video Director: Clarence Peters

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: 'If You Nor Love' is a breakup tune that dropped of Chike's debut album earlier in the year. It addresses a relationship that has seemingly outlasted itself. The video features Diane Russet of BBNaija. This comes after Chike released remixes, Dance of The Booless and his video for 'Nakupenda' featuring Ric Hassani.

You can watch the video below;