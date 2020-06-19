Artist: Chike
Album Title: Dance of The Booless Vol. I
Genre: EDM, ADM, Afro-pop, Afro-house
Date of Release: June 19, 2020
Producers: Sarmy Fire, Sensei Lo, Sigag Lauren, DysleX, Lord Skyy
Album Art:
Length: 6 songs, 19 minutes
Features: 0
Tracklist:
Label: TBA
Details/Takeaway: Dance Of The Booless is a three-part series of EPs that will contain remixes to Chike's successful debut album, Boo of The Booless. Some of the songs will be EDM/ADM.
ALSO READ: Inside the growing EDM culture of Nigeria
You can listen to the EP HERE.