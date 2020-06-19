Artist: Chike

Album Title: Dance of The Booless Vol. I

Genre: EDM, ADM, Afro-pop, Afro-house

Date of Release: June 19, 2020

Producers: Sarmy Fire, Sensei Lo, Sigag Lauren, DysleX, Lord Skyy

Album Art:

Length: 6 songs, 19 minutes

Features: 0

Tracklist:

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Dance Of The Booless is a three-part series of EPs that will contain remixes to Chike's successful debut album, Boo of The Booless. Some of the songs will be EDM/ADM.

You can listen to the EP HERE.