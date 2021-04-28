RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ayra Starr documents peer pressure in new video for 'DITR'

Motolani Alake

On a review for her EP, Pulse Nigeria noted that 'DITR' was the best song.

Ayra Starr documents peer pressure in new video for 'DITR.' (MAVIN)

Details/Takeaway: 'DITR' stands for 'Diamond In The Rough.'

The review explains ‘DITR’ as "a coming-of-age song which mimics a CW drama from the 2000s. It documents the wrong exposure of young people with a gender balance. Due to peer pressure and mental health issues, they start drinking and smoking excessively. The girl becomes a runs girl while the boy becomes a gun-toting gangster.

"Despite the problems, Starr wants the their parents to retain love. She sings, “Your child is changing, she started drinking, she’s doing drugs now to end these feelings… She’s still your baby, nothing has changed, she’s only aging…”"

Artist: Ayra Starr

Song Title: DITR

Genre: R&B

Date of release: April 28, 2021

Video Director: Afolabi Olalekan for Savant Collective

Producer: TBD

You can play the video below;

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

