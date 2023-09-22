Victor AD spreads message of hope on new single 'MIDF'

His new single 'MIDF (Na Money I Dey Find)', aimed to offer hope and strength to people who are struggling to make ends meet. Letting them know that with God on their side, they can make it from zero to hero.

The song reflects on Victor AD's own experiences and the challenges he overcame on his path to success. In this latest release, he blends his journey with the struggles faced by countless Nigerians, delivering a relatable message.

Even in the face of overwhelming odds and daily hardships, the human spirit has an incredible capacity to persevere and Victor AD's music is a this ability to always keep moving forward.

