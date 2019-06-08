B-Elect, member of now-defunct, but ace Nigerian Hip-Hop supergroup, Da Thoroughbreds passed away in the early hours of Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Born Andrew Bright Erighono, the fine arts graduate of the University of Nigerian, Nsukka (UNN) died of a reported cardiac arrest. Asides being a rapper, he was a writer, public speaker and branding, communications and advertising consultant.

In a chat with the convener of Rap Kulture, and Programs Director, On Air Personality, and Head of Music & Content at Rhythm 93.7FM, Raezy Winston, the news was confirmed.

In 2004, the rapper became the toast of Nigerian Hip-Hop when he launched as a member of the Hip-Hop supergroup, Da Thoroughbreds with the 5-track EP, ‘Streethop’ which was a rough picture of inner-city Nigerian lifestyle. The other original members of the group were IllBliss, Obiwon, MGB and Elajoe.

On the EP, B-Elect had a masterclass with the song, ‘My ode to hiphop.’ In 2006, Thoroughbreds won the award for Best Hip Hop song by a group/duo at the maiden edition of Hip Hop World Awards (Now Headies) for song ‘Streethop.’

While reports claim he founded the group, he became a consultant in advertising, branding and PR after they disbanded with Ilbliss going solo, and Obiwon reportedly going into banking. He has also written for Hip-Hop publications and taken to public speaking.

In 2013, he dropped his album 'Hard Listeners' featuring Illbliss, Thorough Breds, XYZ and others.

His Blightz recordz launched its first artist, Protek in 2018 with the album ‘Zion Republican.’ But shortly before his death, he was due to run the Naira P Show on Metro 97.7 FM every Saturday at 9 pm.

Twitter has been seeing encomiums of the rapper’s passing, and here are some;

May his soul rest in peace.