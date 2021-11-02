US-based Nigerian show promoter alleges extortion, demands N28m refund from Burna Boy and his mom

Uzoh took to his company's official Instagram account [@goldmoola] on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 to call out Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy and his mom, Bose Ogulu - who also serves as his manager.

In his five-page story, Uzoh alleges that the singer collected a total of $50,000 from him, to perform at a show slated for October 30, 2021, in Houston, Texas, US, but never showed up. He also accuses Burna Boy's mom of extorting $10,000 from him.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Uzoh writes that, "@Burnaboygram and @thenamix. Bose Ogulu attempted to extort me form $10k. After the agreed sum was paid in full, she proceeded to ask for an additional $10k.

"The deposit was paid on October 7th in Los Angeles, that was when he posted this cancelled flyer. After the balance was paid in full, he posted and confirmed his attendance. That's when Bose told me that I had to pay another $10k before he comes downstairs.

"I realized that I was being extorted. At that point, I no longer wanted to move forward with the deal. This was around 1:10am. He was set to arrive at the club at 12:45am. Once I requested a refund of the $15,000 that was paid that night,

"When I realized what was happening, I decided to pull from the show completely. I asked for the $15k balance that was paid on the night and they refused to return the money.

"After hours of negotiations in the hotel lobby, the entire team snuck out of the hotel through the back exit to avoid us.

"These are just the primary details of what happened on the 31st of October in Houston, Texas. Because I didn't fall for the demands of extortion, I was robbed of over $50,000 and my name was left to be slandered in the city I love. We will allow the law to finish what they started. I pride myself on being a stand up guy, especially in the entertainment industry.

"My only demand at this point is a refund. You were paid for a service that you didn't complete. Be a stand up guy and kindly return my money @burnaboygram."

A few days before October 30, 2021, Burna Boy performed 33 songs in two hours at the Hollywood Bowl, Nigeria's first arena show in the US.

At this time, Pulse Nigeria's request for a comment from Burna Boy's team is yet to generate a response.