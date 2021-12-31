RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

US-based Nigerian concert promoter, Duke Concept announces partnership with concert giant, Live Nation

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Together, they are set to execute four arena shows and five tours.

Osita Francis Ugeh: The art of touring an Afrobeats artist. [Pulse Nigeria]
Osita Francis Ugeh: The art of touring an Afrobeats artist. [Pulse Nigeria]

December 30, 2021, Show Promotions, Concert/Tour Management and Events Company, Duke Concept announced its joint-venture partnership with concert promotion giant, Live Nation.

Recommended articles

The partnership, which is evenly divided by revenue and benefits, is a resource exchange. It will see Live Nation benefit from Duke Concept’s network, facilities and contacts, while Duke Concept will have the same benefits from Live Nation.

“Over the past few years working with Duke, our relationship has grown immensely,” says Andy Messersmith, director of touring at Live Nation tells Billboard. “With our combined passion for the music and utilizing the assets that both Live Nation and Duke Concept bring to the table, we have been very successful.”

“I am super excited about this next phase for Afrobeat. It's a win-win for the Culture,” says Osita F. Ugeh, founder and CEO of Duke Concept, during a chat with Pulse. “It gives Afrobeats a platform to perform in major venues and the right set up for tours.”

Osita Francis Ugeh: The art of touring an Afrobeats artist. [Pulse Nigeria]
Osita Francis Ugeh: The art of touring an Afrobeats artist. [Pulse Nigeria] Pulse Nigeria
Osita Francis Ugeh: The art of touring an Afrobeats artist. [Pulse Nigeria]
Osita Francis Ugeh: The art of touring an Afrobeats artist. [Pulse Nigeria] Pulse Nigeria
Osita Francis Ugeh: The art of touring an Afrobeats artist. [Pulse Nigeria]
Osita Francis Ugeh: The art of touring an Afrobeats artist. [Pulse Nigeria] Pulse Nigeria

While the deal subsists in North America, Live Nation and Duke Concept are still free to do business outside the objects of their agreement. However, all the Afro-inspired shows that Live Nation does will be produced, executed and managed by Duke Concept. The partnership, which began in 2018 is centered around Afro-centric and Afro-inspired shows of any magnitude.

While Duke Concept’s tour of North America with Fireboy wasn’t part of the agreement, they have toured Wizkid, Burna Boy, Omah Lay and Davido together.

Together, they are set to execute four arena shows and five tours.

This year, Duke Concept has executed Afrobeats’ first arena show in the US. It saw Burna Boy perform before a 17,000-strong crowd at the Hollywood Bowl. Burna Boy is set to headline a show at the famed Madison Square Garden soon.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido says he made N12.6B in 2021

Davido says he made N12.6B in 2021

US-based Nigerian concert promoter, Duke Concept announces partnership with concert giant, Live Nation

US-based Nigerian concert promoter, Duke Concept announces partnership with concert giant, Live Nation

Remy Martin celebrates Play Network CEO Charles Okpaleke as he marks 14 years of continued excellence of social enterprise

Remy Martin celebrates Play Network CEO Charles Okpaleke as he marks 14 years of continued excellence of social enterprise

Nigeria doesn't reciprocate love to Ghana, Stonebwoy backs Shatta Wale

Nigeria doesn't reciprocate love to Ghana, Stonebwoy backs Shatta Wale

Audiomack unveils Top 21 Afrobeats artists of 2021

Audiomack unveils Top 21 Afrobeats artists of 2021

Dear Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, learn from the ‘Yaba Buluku’ boyz [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Dear Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, learn from the ‘Yaba Buluku’ boyz [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Arnold Schwarzenegger finalizes divorce

Arnold Schwarzenegger finalizes divorce

BBNaija's Tega vows to go after critics who have continued to troll her

BBNaija's Tega vows to go after critics who have continued to troll her

9ice celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary with wife Sunkanmi

9ice celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary with wife Sunkanmi

Trending

Here are the 10 hottest Nigerian artists of 2021 [Pulse Picks]

Top 10 Nigerian artists of 2021. (TBD)

Peru para: How can the South American country reward Fireboy DML for Place branding

Peru para: How can the South American country reward Fireboy DML for Place branding

Omar Sterling performs with Wizkid; says ‘I don’t believe in Ghana or Nigeria’ (WATCH)

R2Bees with Wizkid

Wale heaps praise on Black Sherif after his performance with Burna Boy in Nigeria

Wale and Black Sherif