US-based Nigerian concert promoter, Duke Concept announces partnership with concert giant, Live Nation

The partnership, which is evenly divided by revenue and benefits, is a resource exchange. It will see Live Nation benefit from Duke Concept’s network, facilities and contacts, while Duke Concept will have the same benefits from Live Nation.

“Over the past few years working with Duke, our relationship has grown immensely,” says Andy Messersmith, director of touring at Live Nation tells Billboard. “With our combined passion for the music and utilizing the assets that both Live Nation and Duke Concept bring to the table, we have been very successful.”

“I am super excited about this next phase for Afrobeat. It's a win-win for the Culture,” says Osita F. Ugeh, founder and CEO of Duke Concept, during a chat with Pulse. “It gives Afrobeats a platform to perform in major venues and the right set up for tours.”

While the deal subsists in North America, Live Nation and Duke Concept are still free to do business outside the objects of their agreement. However, all the Afro-inspired shows that Live Nation does will be produced, executed and managed by Duke Concept. The partnership, which began in 2018 is centered around Afro-centric and Afro-inspired shows of any magnitude.

While Duke Concept’s tour of North America with Fireboy wasn’t part of the agreement, they have toured Wizkid, Burna Boy, Omah Lay and Davido together.

Together, they are set to execute four arena shows and five tours.