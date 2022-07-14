RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Universal Music Group enters partnership with Kenyan music service Mdundo

Adeayo Adebiyi

Universal Music Group (UMG) one of the world's biggest record labels has entered a partnership with Kenyan-based music platform Mdundo. The partnership will see UMG bring its music catalogue to Mdundo’s users across key African territories.

UMG Partners with Mdundo

Mdundo revealed that the licensing agreement will provide its users with access to one of the world's largest music catalogue while also supporting its ambition to increase its user base across the continent.

In a statement announcing the partnership, Mdundo CEO, Martin Møller Nielsen, stated that the company is excited to partner with UMG in bringing African consumers an easy and legal way to access UMG's catalogue.

Mdundo is currently one of Africa's biggest music blog haven grown from 5 million monthly users in June 2020 to 19–20 million monthly active users in June this 2022. The platform has also seen a 225% growth in revenue for the year ending June 2022 with 5o% of its revenue going to artists.

Speaking on the partnership, the CEO of Universal Music South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Sipho Dlamini, revealed that UMG is excited for bring fans across Africa easy access to some of the Africa's most exciting musical talent, as well as UMG’s extensive catalogue of international artists.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

