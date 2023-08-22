'Unavailable' remains Davido's most streamed song on 'Timeless' album

Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Spotify's Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Muhutu-Remy said Unavailable also remained the most exported track among 18 - 24 year-olds.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Davido's 17 track Timeless album was his fourth album which was released on March 31 and had set numerous streaming records since its debut.

She said Spotify decided to release the data in honour of the artists like Davido, Tiwa Savage, Tyla and Bruce Melodie, who performed extraordinarily during the inaugural Giants of Africa Festival, held in Kigali, Rwanda on August 19.

According to her, Spotify partnered with Giants of Africa for the inaugural festival, in celebration of the non-profit's 20 years anniversary.

"Unavailable is Davido's most streamed song on Timeless, and the most exported track among 18 to 24-year-olds, soundtracking many dance videos.

"Davido's audience is spread out all across the continent, from Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya and Zambia.

"It was a pleasure to partner with Giants of Africa particularly for the closing concert where the audience got to experience some of Africa’s top tier talent.

"Africa's youth are the future, and we are excited to continue to support them, through partnerships such as this one," she said.

Muhutu-Remy noted that Savage, known as the queen of Afrobeats, also has a pan-African audience as her Spotify listeners are mostly from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana and Uganda.

She said Koroba was her most streamed song on Spotify, followed by Ma Lo, while Stamina remained her top exported track among 18 to 35-year-olds.

"Tiwa's performance at the Giant of Africa festival showed why she is still the undisputed queen of Afrobeats," she said.

According to Muhutu-Remy, Rwanda's Melodie's Spotify audience are majorly in East Africa, with Kenya streaming his music the most, followed by Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi.

She noted that South African Tyla, a Spotify Africa RADAR artiste, had her most streamed track as Getting Late, followed by Girl Next Door.