Davido's 'Unavailable' makes Rolling Stone's top 10 Afropop songs of 2023

In what is another indication of the remarkable success his single 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys enjoyed internationally, the single was made Rolling Stone's Staff's top 10 Afropop songs of 2023.

The hit song was ranked NO. 2 on the list only behind the smash hit 'Water' by South African sensation Tyla.

Davido is not the only Nigerian on the list as Victor Thompson's hit gospel record 'Blessing(This Year)' remix featuring Gunna was ranked at NO. 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other songs on the list include Tyler ICU's 'Mnike', King Promise's 'Terminator', and Uncle Waffle's 'Yahyuppiyah'.

'Unavailable' is one of the hit songs of Davido's record-breaking 'Timeless' album which also churned out the hit singles 'Feel', 'No Competition' featuring Asake, and 'Kante' featuring Fave.