Davido's 'Unavailable' makes Rolling Stone's top 10 Afropop songs of 2023
Davido is finishing 2023 on a strong note.
In what is another indication of the remarkable success his single 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys enjoyed internationally, the single was made Rolling Stone's Staff's top 10 Afropop songs of 2023.
The hit song was ranked NO. 2 on the list only behind the smash hit 'Water' by South African sensation Tyla.
Davido is not the only Nigerian on the list as Victor Thompson's hit gospel record 'Blessing(This Year)' remix featuring Gunna was ranked at NO. 7.
Other songs on the list include Tyler ICU's 'Mnike', King Promise's 'Terminator', and Uncle Waffle's 'Yahyuppiyah'.
'Unavailable' is one of the hit songs of Davido's record-breaking 'Timeless' album which also churned out the hit singles 'Feel', 'No Competition' featuring Asake, and 'Kante' featuring Fave.
'Unavailable' second place ranking on Rolling Stone's list is yet another pointer of the huge year Davido has had. 'Timeless' made Billboard's Top 50 albums of 2023 it was ranked NO. 1 on Pulse Nigeria's top 10 albums of 2023 while Davido was ranked NO. 1 artist on Pulse Nigeria's top 10 hottest artists of 2023.
Come February 5, 2023, Davido will be hoping to win his first Grammy Award as 'Unavailable' was nominated for Best African Music Performance while 'Feel' and 'Timeless' were nominated for Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Album respectively.
