U-Live Africa presents Major Lazer in Nigeria!

Music lovers and party revelers from around Nigeria will witness a one of a kind rave headlined by Major Lazer, the genre-blending DJ group which includes record producer Diplo, and DJs Jillionaire and Walshy Fire. The event comes as a part of a broader Africa tour, as the group, scheduled to visit South Africa, Malawi, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Uganda will stop in Lagos, Nigeria on October 5th.

This will be Major Lazer’s first visit to Nigeria, coming on the heels of their new single release, ‘All My Life’, which features Nigerian music sensation, Burna Boy, and their ‘Afrobeats’ DJ Mix. The group is famous for hit tracks ‘Lean On’, ‘Run Up’, ‘Pon De Floor’, ‘Watch Out For This (Bumaye)’ and ‘Particula’, which features African music heavyweights DJ Maphorisa, Patoranking, Ice Prince, Jidenna and Nasty C.

“We are thrilled to be putting together such a unique event which will see Major Lazer visit Nigeria for the first time. Also set to perform are some of Nigeria’s finest mashup DJs who will share the stage with Major Lazer. This is an amazing opportunity for Nigerians to be part of a unique experience which includes an unrivaled display of lights and sound.” - Mr. Bayo Fatoba, Head of U-Live Nigeria.

Major Lazer SoundSystem Live is proudly sponsored by Bacardi, Pepsi, and Universal Music Nigeria with support from Swift Networks.

Early bird tickets for the Major Lazer SoundSystem Live are available online on www.nairabox.com . Physical tickets can be purchased from: Hard Rock Café, Tastee Fried Chicken outlets, Filmhouse Cinemas, Genesis Cinemas, City Dia Supermarkets, and Café Neo locations.

