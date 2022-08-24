TurnTable Charts celebrate the number one songs in Nigeria with plaques

Additionally, engineers and studio personnel are also eligible for the No. 1 award – these are two key areas that are often overlooked in music celebrations in this part of the world.

Finally, record labels, A&Rs, music distributors, and managers of talents involved in the No. 1 singles will be eligible for the award too.

The purpose of this new initiative is to celebrate success, amplify unique achievements and recognize the unsung heroes of artistic milestones – from record label executives, producers, songwriters, A&Rs, Engineers, and more. You can order your own No. 1 award, provided there is sufficient evidence of your role in the creation of a single that peaked at No. 1 on the Nigeria Top 100.

Fireboy DML and Asake are the first recipients of the award for their respective chart-topping singles ‘Bandana’ and ‘Peace Be Unto You.’ The former, which is still the No. 1 song in the

country, has spent five consecutive weeks atop the Nigeria Top 100; while the latter became the first song to reach No. 1 on the TurnTable Nigeria Top 100 – which was launched on July 11, 2022.

Songs Eligible for a No. 1 Award All the No. 1 songs on the aggregate charts published by TurnTable Charts are eligible for the award. TurnTable Charts has published two aggregate music charts to date; the defunct TurnTable Top 50 and the newly launched TurnTable Nigeria Top 100. The former was active from November 11, 2020, to July 4, 2022.

Here are all the No. 1 songs on the defunct TurnTable Top 50

1. ‘Ginger’ – Wizkid ft. Burna Boy

2. ‘FEM,’ – Davido

3. ‘Holy Ground’ – Davido ft. Nicki Minaj

4. ‘The Best’ – Davido ft. Mayorkun

5. ‘Godly’ – Omah Lay

6. ‘FOR YOU’ – Teni ft. Davido

7. ‘Forever (Remix)’ – Gyakie ft. Omah Lay

8. ‘Kilometre’ – Burna Boy

9. ‘Rock’ – Olamide

10. ‘Feeling’ – Ladipoe ft. BNXN

11. ‘Lie’ – Kizz Daniel

12. ‘Bloody Samaritan’ – Ayra Starr

13. ‘Sip (Alcohol)’ – Joeboy

14. ‘Baby Riddim’ – Fave

15. ‘Pour Me Water’ – Kizz Daniel

16. ‘Peru’ – Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran

17. ‘Baddest Boy’ – Skiibii & Davido

18. ‘Omo Ope’ – Asake ft. Olamide

19. ‘Finesse’ – Pheelz ft. BNXN

20. ‘Sungba (Remix)’ – Asake ft. Burna Boy

21. ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ – Black Sherif

22. ‘Buga (Lo Lo Lo)’ – Kizz Daniel ft. Tekno

23. ‘PBUY’ – Asake

Here are all the No. 1 songs on the Nigeria Top 100

1. ‘PBUY’ – Asake

2. ‘For My Hand’ – Burna Boy ft. Ed Sheeran

3. ‘Bandana’ – Fireboy DML & Asake