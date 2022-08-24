RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

TurnTable Charts celebrate the number one songs in Nigeria with plaques

TurnTable Charts is pleased to announce the launch of the No. 1 award program for the celebration of artistic achievements in Nigerian music.

Fireboy and Asake receive their plaques for 'Bandana'
Fireboy and Asake receive their plaques for 'Bandana'

The award is designed and made eligible for all those involved in the creation of a No.1 single in the country (this is based on the weekly TurnTable Nigeria Top 100 which combines all streaming platforms and airplay across the country). As such, artists (lead & featured), and producers are eligible for the award.

Additionally, engineers and studio personnel are also eligible for the No. 1 award – these are two key areas that are often overlooked in music celebrations in this part of the world.

Finally, record labels, A&Rs, music distributors, and managers of talents involved in the No. 1 singles will be eligible for the award too.

The purpose of this new initiative is to celebrate success, amplify unique achievements and recognize the unsung heroes of artistic milestones – from record label executives, producers, songwriters, A&Rs, Engineers, and more. You can order your own No. 1 award, provided there is sufficient evidence of your role in the creation of a single that peaked at No. 1 on the Nigeria Top 100.

Fireboy DML and Asake are the first recipients of the award for their respective chart-topping singles ‘Bandana’ and ‘Peace Be Unto You.’ The former, which is still the No. 1 song in the

country, has spent five consecutive weeks atop the Nigeria Top 100; while the latter became the first song to reach No. 1 on the TurnTable Nigeria Top 100 – which was launched on July 11, 2022.

Songs Eligible for a No. 1 Award All the No. 1 songs on the aggregate charts published by TurnTable Charts are eligible for the award. TurnTable Charts has published two aggregate music charts to date; the defunct TurnTable Top 50 and the newly launched TurnTable Nigeria Top 100. The former was active from November 11, 2020, to July 4, 2022.

P.Priime receives his plaque for producing 'Bandana'
P.Priime receives his plaque for producing 'Bandana'

Here are all the No. 1 songs on the defunct TurnTable Top 50

1. ‘Ginger’Wizkid ft. Burna Boy

2. ‘FEM,’Davido

3. ‘Holy Ground’ Davido ft. Nicki Minaj

4. ‘The Best’Davido ft. Mayorkun

5. ‘Godly’ Omah Lay

6. ‘FOR YOU’Teni ft. Davido

7. ‘Forever (Remix)’ Gyakie ft. Omah Lay

8. ‘Kilometre’Burna Boy

9. ‘Rock’Olamide

10. ‘Feeling’ Ladipoe ft. BNXN

11. ‘Lie’ Kizz Daniel

12. ‘Bloody Samaritan’Ayra Starr

13. ‘Sip (Alcohol)’Joeboy

14. ‘Baby Riddim’Fave

15. ‘Pour Me Water’Kizz Daniel

16. ‘Peru’ Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran

17. ‘Baddest Boy’Skiibii & Davido

18. ‘Omo Ope’Asake ft. Olamide

19. ‘Finesse’ Pheelz ft. BNXN

20. ‘Sungba (Remix)’Asake ft. Burna Boy

21. ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ Black Sherif

22. ‘Buga (Lo Lo Lo)’Kizz Daniel ft. Tekno

23. ‘PBUY’Asake

Here are all the No. 1 songs on the Nigeria Top 100

1. ‘PBUY’ Asake

2. ‘For My Hand’Burna Boy ft. Ed Sheeran

3. ‘Bandana’Fireboy DML & Asake

Eligible individuals and organizations can also reach out to Turntable Charts via its email - home@turntablecharts.com to order their plaques.

