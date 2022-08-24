The award is designed and made eligible for all those involved in the creation of a No.1 single in the country (this is based on the weekly TurnTable Nigeria Top 100 which combines all streaming platforms and airplay across the country). As such, artists (lead & featured), and producers are eligible for the award.
TurnTable Charts celebrate the number one songs in Nigeria with plaques
TurnTable Charts is pleased to announce the launch of the No. 1 award program for the celebration of artistic achievements in Nigerian music.
Additionally, engineers and studio personnel are also eligible for the No. 1 award – these are two key areas that are often overlooked in music celebrations in this part of the world.
Finally, record labels, A&Rs, music distributors, and managers of talents involved in the No. 1 singles will be eligible for the award too.
The purpose of this new initiative is to celebrate success, amplify unique achievements and recognize the unsung heroes of artistic milestones – from record label executives, producers, songwriters, A&Rs, Engineers, and more. You can order your own No. 1 award, provided there is sufficient evidence of your role in the creation of a single that peaked at No. 1 on the Nigeria Top 100.
Fireboy DML and Asake are the first recipients of the award for their respective chart-topping singles ‘Bandana’ and ‘Peace Be Unto You.’ The former, which is still the No. 1 song in the
country, has spent five consecutive weeks atop the Nigeria Top 100; while the latter became the first song to reach No. 1 on the TurnTable Nigeria Top 100 – which was launched on July 11, 2022.
Songs Eligible for a No. 1 Award All the No. 1 songs on the aggregate charts published by TurnTable Charts are eligible for the award. TurnTable Charts has published two aggregate music charts to date; the defunct TurnTable Top 50 and the newly launched TurnTable Nigeria Top 100. The former was active from November 11, 2020, to July 4, 2022.
Here are all the No. 1 songs on the defunct TurnTable Top 50
1. ‘Ginger’ – Wizkid ft. Burna Boy
2. ‘FEM,’ – Davido
3. ‘Holy Ground’ – Davido ft. Nicki Minaj
4. ‘The Best’ – Davido ft. Mayorkun
5. ‘Godly’ – Omah Lay
6. ‘FOR YOU’ – Teni ft. Davido
7. ‘Forever (Remix)’ – Gyakie ft. Omah Lay
8. ‘Kilometre’ – Burna Boy
9. ‘Rock’ – Olamide
10. ‘Feeling’ – Ladipoe ft. BNXN
11. ‘Lie’ – Kizz Daniel
12. ‘Bloody Samaritan’ – Ayra Starr
13. ‘Sip (Alcohol)’ – Joeboy
14. ‘Baby Riddim’ – Fave
15. ‘Pour Me Water’ – Kizz Daniel
16. ‘Peru’ – Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran
17. ‘Baddest Boy’ – Skiibii & Davido
18. ‘Omo Ope’ – Asake ft. Olamide
19. ‘Finesse’ – Pheelz ft. BNXN
20. ‘Sungba (Remix)’ – Asake ft. Burna Boy
21. ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ – Black Sherif
22. ‘Buga (Lo Lo Lo)’ – Kizz Daniel ft. Tekno
23. ‘PBUY’ – Asake
Here are all the No. 1 songs on the Nigeria Top 100
1. ‘PBUY’ – Asake
2. ‘For My Hand’ – Burna Boy ft. Ed Sheeran
3. ‘Bandana’ – Fireboy DML & Asake
Eligible individuals and organizations can also reach out to Turntable Charts via its email - home@turntablecharts.com to order their plaques.
