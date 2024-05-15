ADVERTISEMENT
Top African countries with the highest revenue from their music

Dorcas Agambila

The music industry in Sub-Saharan Africa has experienced unprecedented growth, outpacing all other regions globally, according to the latest report from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).

Music Money. Source: Ditto Music
Music Money. Source: Ditto Music

Revenues surged by an impressive 24.7 percent, marking Sub-Saharan Africa as the only region to surpass a 20 percent growth rate. This remarkable expansion was primarily fueled by a substantial increase in paid streaming revenues, which soared by 24.5 percent.

South Africa emerged as the powerhouse within the region, maintaining its status as the largest market and contributing a significant 77.0 percent of regional revenues. The country witnessed a substantial growth rate of 19.9 percent, solidifying its position as a major player in the African music landscape.

The IFPI's "Global Music Report 2024" attributes Africa's rapid growth to its diverse blend of genres and cultures, making it one of the fastest-growing music markets worldwide.

While Nigeria boasts of the largest music industry in Africa, with numerous songs breaking through the continental and international markets, South Africa leads in revenue generation from its music due to several factors including;

1. A well-structured music industry that fairly collects royalties.

2. Government bodies that monitor and prohibit pirated and illegal distributions.

3. Official investment bodies supporting local music shows, festivals, and concerts.

4. Radio stations and TV channels playing almost 80% local music.

Here are the top African countries leading in revenue generation from their music:

  • South Africa - $33 million
  • Egypt - $30 million
  • Nigeria - $27 million
  • Zimbabwe - $13 million
  • Morocco - $13 million
  • Kenya - $9 million
  • Algeria - $7 million
  • Sudan - $4 million
  • Cameroon - $4 million
  • Tunisia - $3 million
Top African countries with the highest revenue from their music

