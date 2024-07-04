ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Here are Nigerian artists with the most streams on Spotify

Adeayo Adebiyi

Several Nigerian artists have crossed the 1 billion streaming mark on Spotify which is an impressive feat for the Nigerian music industry.

Here are Nigerian artists with the most streams on Spotify
Here are Nigerian artists with the most streams on Spotify

Recommended articles

Over the year, we have seen Afrobeats record new streaming milestones as the superstars driving its exportation continue to reach new career highs.

Music streaming data offers valuable insight into the global acceptance and reach of Afrobeats, as well as, the artists leading the exportation. From Tems becoming the first female artist to surpass a billion streams to Rema getting Afrobeats its first song with 1 billion streams, Nigerian stars have led the continent in terms of Spotify numbers.

Here are the most streamed Nigerian artists on Spotify.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wizkid
Wizkid Pulse Nigeria

Wizkid is Nigeria's leading artist on Spotify with 26 million streams shy of a whooping 7 billion streams. Wizkid holds the top spot mostly thanks to his appearance on Drake's 2015 smash hit single 'One Dance' which garnered 3.212 billion streams.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The Grammy winner's status as a megastar is reflected in his Spotify streams where he has accumulated 6.226 billion streams with his biggest song being 'Location' his collaboration with British-Nigerian rapper Dave which has 545 million streams.

Rema
Rema Pulse Nigeria

Rema boasts of a whooping 3.666 billion Spotify streams thanks to his record-breaking single 'Calm Down' which both versions have surpassed 2 billion streams with the Selena Gomez remix hitting 1.4 billion streams.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tems [Instagram/Temsbaby]
Tems [Instagram/Temsbaby] Pulse Nigeria

International singing sensation Tems has risen to international superstardom after dazzling on Wizkid's 2020 hit 'Essence'. She boasts of over 2.5B streams with 'Wait For U' her Grammy-winning effort with Future & Drake leading the way with over 800 million streams.

CKay (Wonderland)
CKay (Wonderland) Pulse Nigeria

CKay made African history with his viral hit single 'Love Nwantiti' whose 857 million streams massively contribute to his over 2.2B Spotify streams.

ADVERTISEMENT
Davido
Davido Pulse Nigeria

Davido recently crossed the 2 billion streaming mark on Spotify thanks to the success of his Grammy-nominated hit single 'Unavailable' feat Musa Keys which has surpassed 159 million streams.

Mr Eazi
Mr Eazi Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The hitmaker is one of the first Nigerian stars to make global waves in terms of streaming numbers with his biggest Spotify song being his effort on J Balvin's 'COMO UN BEBÉ' which has surpassed 232 million streams.

Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr Pulse Nigeria

Ayra Starr is the second most streamed Nigerian female artist on Spotify with 1.632B streams thanks to the success of her Grammy-nominated hit 'Rush' which has surpassed 378 million streams.

ADVERTISEMENT
Omah Lay
Omah Lay Pulse Nigeria

Sensational talent Omah Lay is a force to be reckoned with thanks to his captivating chart toppers that have earned him over 1.5 billion Spotify streams with his hit single 'Soso' taking the lead with 174 million streams.

Fireboy DML attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
Fireboy DML attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Pulse Nigeria

Fireboy made global waves with his hit single 'Peru' whose remix featuring British superstar Ed Sheeran has surpassed 318 million streams on Spotify.

ADVERTISEMENT
Asake [GQ Magazine]
Asake [GQ Magazine] Pulse Nigeria

Asake has been on a surreal run since breaking into the mainstream in 2022 with an electrifying run of hit singles. Asake's dominance is marked by the 1.2 billion streams he has accumulated in the 3 years.

'Bandana,' Asake's collaboration with Fireboy is his biggest song on Spotify with 121 million streams.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I miss you every day - Wizkid celebrates his mother's posthumous birthday

I miss you every day - Wizkid celebrates his mother's posthumous birthday

Here are Nigerian artists with the most streams on Spotify

Here are Nigerian artists with the most streams on Spotify

I should not have acted out of emotion - Seyi Awolowo on viral comment on 'BBNaija'

I should not have acted out of emotion - Seyi Awolowo on viral comment on 'BBNaija'

Falz reveals that he hasn't been in a relationship since 2008

Falz reveals that he hasn't been in a relationship since 2008

'Ikigai' is another wholesome chapter in Olamide's legacy [Review]

'Ikigai' is another wholesome chapter in Olamide's legacy [Review]

Actor Femi Ogedengbe recalls how he, Prince Eke and Hanks Anuku survived a cultist attack

Actor Femi Ogedengbe recalls how he, Prince Eke and Hanks Anuku survived a cultist attack

Rema's 'Raves & Roses' surpasses 100 weeks on Billboard 200 chart

Rema's 'Raves & Roses' surpasses 100 weeks on Billboard 200 chart

I used to think all Africans spoke pidgin English - Simi

I used to think all Africans spoke pidgin English - Simi

Rema makes history as 'Calm Down' surpasses 2 billion Spotify streams

Rema makes history as 'Calm Down' surpasses 2 billion Spotify streams

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy celebrates life in his first single of 2024 'Higher'

Burna Boy celebrates life & success in his first single of 2024 'Higher'

Olamide's surprise EP 'Ikigai' sets record for opening day streams on Spotify Nigeria

Olamide's surprise EP 'Ikigai' sets record for opening day streams on Spotify Nigeria

Multi-talented hitmaker Pheelz returns with new EP 'Pheelz Good II'

Multi-talented hitmaker Pheelz returns with new EP 'Pheelz Good II'

Burna Boy makes African history in sold-out London stadium concert

Burna Boy makes African history in sold-out London stadium concert