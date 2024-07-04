Here are Nigerian artists with the most streams on Spotify

Over the year, we have seen Afrobeats record new streaming milestones as the superstars driving its exportation continue to reach new career highs.

Music streaming data offers valuable insight into the global acceptance and reach of Afrobeats, as well as, the artists leading the exportation. From Tems becoming the first female artist to surpass a billion streams to Rema getting Afrobeats its first song with 1 billion streams, Nigerian stars have led the continent in terms of Spotify numbers.

Here are the most streamed Nigerian artists on Spotify.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Wizkid - 6.974B

Pulse Nigeria

Wizkid is Nigeria's leading artist on Spotify with 26 million streams shy of a whooping 7 billion streams. Wizkid holds the top spot mostly thanks to his appearance on Drake's 2015 smash hit single 'One Dance' which garnered 3.212 billion streams.

2. Burna Boy - 6.226B

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grammy winner's status as a megastar is reflected in his Spotify streams where he has accumulated 6.226 billion streams with his biggest song being 'Location' his collaboration with British-Nigerian rapper Dave which has 545 million streams.

3. Rema - 3.666B

Pulse Nigeria

Rema boasts of a whooping 3.666 billion Spotify streams thanks to his record-breaking single 'Calm Down' which both versions have surpassed 2 billion streams with the Selena Gomez remix hitting 1.4 billion streams.

4. Tems - 2.550B

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

International singing sensation Tems has risen to international superstardom after dazzling on Wizkid's 2020 hit 'Essence'. She boasts of over 2.5B streams with 'Wait For U' her Grammy-winning effort with Future & Drake leading the way with over 800 million streams.

5. Ckay - 2.207B

Pulse Nigeria

CKay made African history with his viral hit single 'Love Nwantiti' whose 857 million streams massively contribute to his over 2.2B Spotify streams.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Davido - 2.004B

Pulse Nigeria

Davido recently crossed the 2 billion streaming mark on Spotify thanks to the success of his Grammy-nominated hit single 'Unavailable' feat Musa Keys which has surpassed 159 million streams.

7. Mr Eazi - 1.716B

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The hitmaker is one of the first Nigerian stars to make global waves in terms of streaming numbers with his biggest Spotify song being his effort on J Balvin's 'COMO UN BEBÉ' which has surpassed 232 million streams.

8. Ayra Starr - 1.632B

Pulse Nigeria

Ayra Starr is the second most streamed Nigerian female artist on Spotify with 1.632B streams thanks to the success of her Grammy-nominated hit 'Rush' which has surpassed 378 million streams.

9. Omah Lay - 1.514B

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Sensational talent Omah Lay is a force to be reckoned with thanks to his captivating chart toppers that have earned him over 1.5 billion Spotify streams with his hit single 'Soso' taking the lead with 174 million streams.

10. Fireboy - 1.438B

Pulse Nigeria

Fireboy made global waves with his hit single 'Peru' whose remix featuring British superstar Ed Sheeran has surpassed 318 million streams on Spotify.

ADVERTISEMENT

11. Asake - 1.289B

Pulse Nigeria

Asake has been on a surreal run since breaking into the mainstream in 2022 with an electrifying run of hit singles. Asake's dominance is marked by the 1.2 billion streams he has accumulated in the 3 years.