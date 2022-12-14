TOP 10 EPs of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Pulse music desk has selected 10 EPs that stand out for their quality, essence, and success. All EPs must also have a minimum of 5 tracks to qualify for consideration.

Below are the top 10 EPs of 2022

10. Major AJ - ‘Retroverse’

For his debut EP, Major AJ showed an impressive level of talent and versatility. With the assistance of the super-talented producer Dunnie, he combined timeless genres such as Jazz, Funk, Disco, and Afrobeat with mainstream elements for a truly unique body of work.

After announcing herself with ‘Beautiful’ and making a bold impression on Olamide’s ‘UY Scutti’, Afrobeats newcomer Fave delivered her debut EP ‘Riddim 5’. The EP offered 5 impressive tracks that showcased her penmanship, vocals, and versatility.

Young and armed with a refreshing talent, Tar1q announced himself with ‘Son Of The Moon’ EP which packed delightful songs in which he displayed penmanship far above his age. With a distinctive and refreshing sound, Tar1q is one of the talents to look out for.

'Rated EP' is a statement project by Ceeza Milli where he shows that his talent deserves more recognition and respect. The content offers both topical and sonic coherence which propels its enjoyability.

The production and sound engineering are faultless as each song retains key elements that make it excel in the sonic landscape it explores without necessarily restricting it.

Overall, 'Rated EP’' showcases the comprehensive nature of Ceeza Milli's talent and ability.

6. Johnny Drille - ‘Home’ EP

In 'Home', he makes a project that speaks to his emotions in a way that holds a mirror to the average listeners. He combines Folk elements with R&B and Pop and brought it to the Nigerian soundscape through the addition of drums, language, and delivery.

5. Dice Ailes - ‘Ladies First’ EP

In 'Ladies First' Dice Ailes displays vulnerability, his ability to accentuate the beat with his distinct melody and convey the fragile matters of the heart in a relatable and enjoyable manner. It’s also a categorical reminder of his pioneering contributions to Afropop.

'Feel Everything' Layzee Ella showcases her elastic talent through a steamy body of work that combines Afro-Pop elements with swaggering Dancehall cadence and the relentless sex appeal that drives it.

The project embodies the urgent and apparent desires that drive Dancehall. Sonically, it delivers the steamy and stimulating Dancehall sound while employing Afro-Pop elements to bring it under the Afrobeats umbrella.

3. Yung L - ‘CLRS’

It takes a special talent to substitute the consuming Caribbean imprint on dancehall with an Afrobeats touch without compromising on originality and quality. This is a talent Yung L possesses in ridiculous quantities.

In 'CLRS-EP,' Yung L plays around with different sounds and with an impeccable delivery that is propelled by dancehall flows, Afrobeats melodic sequence, and performances. In this EP, Yung L keeps it simple, sweet, and short.

2. Young Jonn - ‘Love is Not Enough VOL 1'

In his debut EP, Young Jonn documents his adventure with romance which paints the picture of a hopeless romantic trying to play it safe. Young Jonn displayed an ability to make simple and enjoyable music that excites and captivates listeners.

Impressive songwriting, laced with relatable scenarios with the ability to make his listeners look forward with optimism despite their trials. His deft use of his vocals, impressive flow scheme, and his lyrical nuggets and quotables.

The EP carries an impressive collection of songs that resonates with listeners whose reality it soundtracks. It also packs a refined sound that appeals to mainstream listeners.

‘The Fresh Prince of Lagos’ announced T.I Blaze to the mainstream and positioned him as one of the fast-rising stars with no ceiling.

Special Shout Outs

1. Mz Kiss - ‘Raised To Power2’

In 'Raised To Power2', Mz Kiss hits the switch button that instantly transforms her from a street act to an appealing Pop star.

The 6-track EP offers a selection of singles with which she explores love and her desire for fame and success.

2. Dami Oniru - 'Matter of Time'

'Matter of Time' is an EP that combines intoxicating melodies and impressive writing that allow listeners to feel the emotions of the artist.

3. Victony - 'Outlaw' EP

'Outlaw' EP is Victony's answer to the question posed to him by skeptics who needed convincing, and fans who needed confirmation of his talent. With this EP, Victony announces himself as one who is not ready to kowtow to the industry standard of imposed modesty on upcoming talents.

4. Kaestyle - ‘Kaestudy’

In his debut EP, Kaestyle explores simple subjects of love, confidence, and gratitude. He combines simple relatable lyrics yet is rich in nuance. A melody that sounds like a casual vocal stroll yet irresistibly intoxicating. A perfectly engineered beat with a simple and steady progression. And a relatable subject matters to create music that doesn't demand much from the listeners.

5. Ria Sean - 'Love Station'

Ria Sean sought to deliver a stimulating project that will prepare the minds of listeners for her entry into the mainstream as another super-talented Pop star. Needless to say, 'Love Station' achieved this.

The EP is bold in its diction, delivery, and overall artistic direction. From the first track to the last, Ria Sean gripped listeners with stimulating melodies and picture-painting lyrics.