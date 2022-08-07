TAR1Q levitates on a cosmic level in 'Son of the Moon' [Pulse Album Review]

In 'Son Of the Moon', TAR1Q puts on display the unbridled passion housed in the body of an artist who has found love and sex as an outlet to display this passion but is torn between which woman to give himself.

"I dey attached to different woman. They show me love in different pattern" TAR1Q says in 'Emotions' as he sings about being torn between two women one supporting him morally with prayers, the other offering financial aid when the chips are down. The star delivers a calm progressive melody that drags leisurely over dreamy strings and subtle bounce.

While suffering obvious indecision over which woman to whom to commit, TAR1Q isn't a playboy who wants to smash and dash, and he makes this clear in 'Bad Intention'. Though his love was primarily spurred by burning desires he needed to channel through an urgent physical need, his intentions are nonetheless pure. TAR1Q displays an impressive ability to stretch his vocals as he blends pidgin and English to deliver a catchy tune whose chorus is a tribute to the fit fam queen Kate Henshaw.

TAR1Q switches to Pop in 'Signals' and 'Be Mine' where he recruited the assistance of Blaqbonez and Ria Sean to convey the weight of his desires. Both songs display the range of his talent and allow him the luxury of employing a simple Afrobeats template which he then elevated with his harmony.

Retracing the journey to success offers artists the sobriety needed to stay level-headed and focused on the goal. After indulging in his lewd desires, TAR1Q remembers that when it's all said and done, success is the goal and with a lot riding on him, he can't let his insecurities win should that be lust or fear.

"All I want...All I need...guide my feet" TAR1Q sings as he once again stretches his vocals to convey the underlying emotions behind the song.

And if success is what wants and he needs, he should get it. With the outstanding abilities displayed on 'Son of the Moon,' there can be only one result - Stardom.

Final Points

The ability to make enjoyable songs (good writing, catchy melody, and top delivery) that appeal across board is the hallmark of a talented artist every other thing is cosmetic surplusage. TAR1Q has both in ridiculous quantity.

'Son of the Moon' EP delivers on the subject of passion while being perfectly complimented by a top production that uses subtle riffs and strings to give the project a dreamy feel.

Overall, the EP is a bold debut that displays the abilities of a talented artist who is just coming into his power.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.8/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.8/2

Production: 1.8/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.8/2

Execution: 1.8/2