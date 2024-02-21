ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Eddy Montana calls Eedris Abdulkareem a liar & betrayer

Adeayo Adebiyi

Eddy Montana AKA Remedy speaks up about the issues with The Remedies group.

Eddy Montana calls Eedris Abdulkareem a liar & betrayer
Eddy Montana calls Eedris Abdulkareem a liar & betrayer

Recommended articles

Recently, Eedris Abdulkareem appeared on the Honest Bunch Podcast where he narrated events that led to the creation, success, and split of The Remedies group.

Eddy Remedy who is one-third of The Remedies has spoken out over what he terms falsehoods and half-truths of Eedris Abdulkareem's view of the events that unfolded.

In an interview with Daddy Freeze on Instagram Live, Remedy said that contrary to Eedris' claim about creating The Remedies and recording their break-out hit single 'Shakomo', it was Montana who owned the song and featured Eedris Abdulkareem on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eddy Remedy shared that he recorded 'Shakomo' while still a student in Yaba Tech with the song blowing up in Universities across Lagos and the South West.

Remedy further revealed that he was the one who took Eedris to Raypower studio contrary to Eedris' claim of taking him to Raypower to record 'Shakomo'.

In the over 40-minute-long interview, Remedy stated that Kenny Ogungbe of Raypower and Kennis Music didn't discover The Remedies. He revealed that it was Mr. Solomon who discovered the group and it was not until a year later that Raypower and Kenny Ogungbe met the group.

Eddy Remedy further shed light on his issues with Kennis Music which he claim was aggravated with the marital dispute he had with Kenny Saint Brown (KSB) who is a sister to Kennis Music label boss Kenny Ogungbe.

Remedy also blamed Eedris' greed as the reason The Remedies have not been able to make a comeback. According to Montana, he met a potential financier willing to fund the groups comeback project but Eedris was more preoccupied with getting his cut of the funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eddy Remedy also addressed Eedris' tirade at Burna Boy over the Grammy winner's statement that nobody paved the way for him.

According to Remedy, Eedris Abdulkareem had no right to tackle Burna Boy because he didn't support anyone but only fought for himself.

Remedy stated that everyone should instead thank Burna Boy for taking Afrobeats to the next level.

Eddy Remedy further stated that he hopes Tony Tetuila also speaks out as this will help to verify his claims and prove that Eedris Abdulkareem was not telling the truth.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Beyoncé has revealed why she decided to launch her new hair line Cécred

Beyoncé has revealed why she decided to launch her new hair line Cécred

We should be grateful to Burna Boy for what he has done for Afrobeats - Eddy Remedy

We should be grateful to Burna Boy for what he has done for Afrobeats - Eddy Remedy

Eddy Montana calls Eedris Abdulkareem a liar & betrayer

Eddy Montana calls Eedris Abdulkareem a liar & betrayer

Nigerians spend ₦1.2 billion on cinema films in January

Nigerians spend ₦1.2 billion on cinema films in January

Novemba unleashes a soul-stirring afrobeat symphony 'Sweet Lie' on February 23rd

Novemba unleashes a soul-stirring afrobeat symphony 'Sweet Lie' on February 23rd

Mercy Johnson vs Nana Ama; who is the best actress debate sets social media ablaze

Mercy Johnson vs Nana Ama; who is the best actress debate sets social media ablaze

Odumodublvck is set to share the stage with Gunna, Offset, & 21 Savage in Germany

Odumodublvck is set to share the stage with Gunna, Offset, & 21 Savage in Germany

Davido pledges ₦300 million to be shared among orphanages in Nigeria

Davido pledges ₦300 million to be shared among orphanages in Nigeria

Seyi Law denies ever saying he regrets supporting Tinubu

Seyi Law denies ever saying he regrets supporting Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Valentine's Day: 10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Valentine's Day 10 timeless Nigerian love songs you should add to your playlist

Valentine's Day: 10 timeless Nigerian love songs you should add to your playlist

DT Brown releases soul-stirring single 'Aye Ole'

DT Brown releases soul-stirring single 'Aye Ole'

Eedris narrates how he got into the infamous fight with 50 Cent

I sacrificed my career for the success of Wizkid, Davido, & Burna Boy - Eedris Abdulkareem