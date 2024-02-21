Eddy Montana calls Eedris Abdulkareem a liar & betrayer

Recently, Eedris Abdulkareem appeared on the Honest Bunch Podcast where he narrated events that led to the creation, success, and split of The Remedies group.

Eddy Remedy who is one-third of The Remedies has spoken out over what he terms falsehoods and half-truths of Eedris Abdulkareem's view of the events that unfolded.

In an interview with Daddy Freeze on Instagram Live, Remedy said that contrary to Eedris' claim about creating The Remedies and recording their break-out hit single 'Shakomo', it was Montana who owned the song and featured Eedris Abdulkareem on it.

Eddy Remedy shared that he recorded 'Shakomo' while still a student in Yaba Tech with the song blowing up in Universities across Lagos and the South West.

Remedy further revealed that he was the one who took Eedris to Raypower studio contrary to Eedris' claim of taking him to Raypower to record 'Shakomo'.

In the over 40-minute-long interview, Remedy stated that Kenny Ogungbe of Raypower and Kennis Music didn't discover The Remedies. He revealed that it was Mr. Solomon who discovered the group and it was not until a year later that Raypower and Kenny Ogungbe met the group.

Eddy Remedy further shed light on his issues with Kennis Music which he claim was aggravated with the marital dispute he had with Kenny Saint Brown (KSB) who is a sister to Kennis Music label boss Kenny Ogungbe.

Remedy also blamed Eedris' greed as the reason The Remedies have not been able to make a comeback. According to Montana, he met a potential financier willing to fund the groups comeback project but Eedris was more preoccupied with getting his cut of the funds.

Eddy Remedy also addressed Eedris' tirade at Burna Boy over the Grammy winner's statement that nobody paved the way for him.

According to Remedy, Eedris Abdulkareem had no right to tackle Burna Boy because he didn't support anyone but only fought for himself.

Remedy stated that everyone should instead thank Burna Boy for taking Afrobeats to the next level.