With Afrobeats now going rife across global quarters, more creators are offering diverse perspectives to this new global sound. For Tomi Thomas who’s been a pioneer of the Alté movement, the 'Hopeless Romantic EP' became his own unique expression of the phenomenal event that is Afrobeats in a dynamic presentation of genre-infused sounds from Afropop to dancehall and reggae.
Tomi Thomas delivers striking live rendition of 'waiting' off latest EP, 'Hopeless Romantic'
Alternative music star, Tomi Thomas premieres a striking visual performance for 'Waiting,' a track off his 2021 EP, 'Hopeless Romantic'. The video builds anticipation for new releases speculated to come at the top of the new year.
Even though the project was critically acclaimed by reason of his talent prowess put on display, Thomas refuses to rest on his oars. He raises the bar a notch higher as he delivers for the first time ever, a complete live rendition of the 'Hopeless Romantic EP', and it is nothing short of a visual spectacle.
Much as these live performances showcase Thomas’ artistic brilliance in music, they also highlight his graceful persona and ability to belt out those high notes that show off his beautiful vocal range. 'Waiting' is the first video to unveil, and its viewpoint leaves much to be desired with how the careful coordination of both music and visual elements are in seamless sync with Thomas’ emotive delivery.
