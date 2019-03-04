YouTube has restored Tiwa Savage's 'One' video back on its streaming platform after unfounded copyright claim.

For lovers and followers of Tiwa Savage's music, there is good news to start a new week as the visuals to her last single, 'One' has been restored on YouTube.

Earlier in January, we had reported that video streaming platform, YouTube had taken down the visuals to the Mavin singer's 'One' video following accusations of copyright theft as levied against her by Ajibola Olumuyiwa Danladi, popularly known as Danny Young.

Danny Young had alleged on his Instagram page hours after the release of the song that Tiwa Savage had taken a line off his 2009 single, 'Oju Ti Won.' He then made an official complaint to the YouTube who immediately took down the video.

However, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, the video was restored as investigations into the claim could not be ascertained.

Following a successful 2018, Tiwa Savage had closed out the year with the release of the KillerTunez produced record in December, thanking God for all the success that has come her way.