Tiwa Savage & Joeboy featured on Major Lazer & Major League Djz's new album

'Piano Republik' is a thrilling and unprecedented international showcase for Amapiano, the dance music genre that has exploded out of South Africa’s townships and onto the world stage recently.

Award-winning sensation Tiwa Savage is featured on 'Koo Koo Fun' alongside South Africa's Maphorisa with production credits from Major Lazer, Major League DJz, and Don Jazzy.

Joeboy features on 'Designer' which has been released alongside 'Koo Koo Fun' as some of the lead-up singles to the album release.

Both Joeboy and Tiwa Savage delivered the Afrobeats cadence over a blend of Amapiano and intercontinental sounds in a project that promises to add even more excitement to Amapiano.

'Piano Republik' was released on March 23rd, 2023 and it's available on streaming platforms.

TRACKLISTING

1 Smoking & Drinking feat. Ty Dolla $ign

2 Ke Shy feat. Tyla, LuuDaDeejay, Yumbs

3 Ngibambe feat. Gaba Cannal & Russell Zuma

4 Designer feat. Joeboy

5 Koo Koo Fun feat. Tiwa Savage & DJ Maphorisa

6 Mamgobhozi feat. Brenda Fassie

7 Oh Yeah feat. Ty Dolla $ign

8 Stop & Go feat. Msaki, Yumbs, LuuDaDeeJay

9 Higher Ground ft. Boniface, DJ Rico