ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tiwa Savage & Joeboy featured on Major Lazer & Major League Djz's new album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstars Tiwa Savage and Joeboy are two of the several artists that appear on Major Lazer & Major League DJz's new album 'Piano Republik'.

Tiwa Savage, Joeboy
Tiwa Savage, Joeboy

Recommended articles

'Piano Republik' is a thrilling and unprecedented international showcase for Amapiano, the dance music genre that has exploded out of South Africa’s townships and onto the world stage recently.

Award-winning sensation Tiwa Savage is featured on 'Koo Koo Fun' alongside South Africa's Maphorisa with production credits from Major Lazer, Major League DJz, and Don Jazzy.

Joeboy features on 'Designer' which has been released alongside 'Koo Koo Fun' as some of the lead-up singles to the album release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Joeboy and Tiwa Savage delivered the Afrobeats cadence over a blend of Amapiano and intercontinental sounds in a project that promises to add even more excitement to Amapiano.

'Piano Republik' was released on March 23rd, 2023 and it's available on streaming platforms.

Major Lazer X Major League Djz- 'Piano Republik'
Major Lazer X Major League Djz- 'Piano Republik' Pulse Nigeria

TRACKLISTING

1 Smoking & Drinking feat. Ty Dolla $ign

ADVERTISEMENT

2 Ke Shy feat. Tyla, LuuDaDeejay, Yumbs

3 Ngibambe feat. Gaba Cannal & Russell Zuma

4 Designer feat. Joeboy

5 Koo Koo Fun feat. Tiwa Savage & DJ Maphorisa

6 Mamgobhozi feat. Brenda Fassie

ADVERTISEMENT

7 Oh Yeah feat. Ty Dolla $ign

8 Stop & Go feat. Msaki, Yumbs, LuuDaDeeJay

9 Higher Ground ft. Boniface, DJ Rico

STREAM 'Piano Republik' HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Paul O dares Monalisa Stephen to reveal man who 'goes down' on her during period for 2M

Paul O dares Monalisa Stephen to reveal man who 'goes down' on her during period for 2M

Tiwa Savage & Joeboy featured on Major Lazer & Major League Djz's new album

Tiwa Savage & Joeboy featured on Major Lazer & Major League Djz's new album

Blue Aiva explains why she loves to show her body

Blue Aiva explains why she loves to show her body

Mawuli Gavor and partner expecting first child

Mawuli Gavor and partner expecting first child

Wande Coal pushes back album release date following Davido's album announcement

Wande Coal pushes back album release date following Davido's album announcement

Victony recruits Don Toliver & Rema for 'Soweto' remix

Victony recruits Don Toliver & Rema for 'Soweto' remix

Ajebo Hustlers spread positivity with new single 'You Go Know'

Ajebo Hustlers spread positivity with new single 'You Go Know'

Sanwo-Olu lists Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy' as current favourite song

Sanwo-Olu lists Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy' as current favourite song

Rema's 'Calm Down' sets new African record on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' sets new African record on Billboard Hot 100

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wande Coal

Wande Coal pushes back album release date following Davido's album announcement

Davido (L'Officiel)

Davido announces March 31 as release date for highly anticipated album

Burna Boy

Burna Boy set to perform at 2023 UEFA Champions League final

Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, Kizz Daniel

Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, Kizz Daniel nominated for 2023 VGMAs