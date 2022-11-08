Artist: Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage & Asake drop highly anticipated single, 'Loaded'
Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage and fans favorite Asake have released their highly anticipated single 'Loaded'.
Recommended articles
Song Title: Loaded
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: November 8th, 2022
Producer: Magicsticks
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 35 seconds
Features: 1 - Asake
Label: EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: After enjoying an unprecedented rise to fame, Asake lends his talent to Afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage for another sizzling Amapiano record produced by his choice producer Magicsticks.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Ocean features Alpha P on new Amapiano tune 'IF'
Live performance of Wizkid's 'More Love, Less Ego' to be available on Apple Music on November 14th
Tiwa Savage & Asake drop highly anticipated single, 'Loaded'
Wizkid drops tracklist for 'More Love, Less Ego', announces release date
Senegal to host 8th AFRIMA, tagged 'The Teranga Edition'
Ariya Omoluabi: Evictions, wild cards, fusion and other highlights from episodes 3 & 4
Dami Oniru's time in now [Pulse Album Review]
Yemi Alade sells out Olympia hall in Paris
'Enough with the pressure,' Bad Boy Timz tells BNXN after he purchases new Benz
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox