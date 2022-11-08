RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tiwa Savage & Asake drop highly anticipated single, 'Loaded'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage and fans favorite Asake have released their highly anticipated single 'Loaded'.

Tiwa Savage X Asake - 'Loaded'
Artist: Tiwa Savage

Song Title: Loaded

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: November 8th, 2022

Producer: Magicsticks

Song Art:

Length: 2 minutes 35 seconds

Features: 1 - Asake

Label: EMPIRE

Details/Takeaway: After enjoying an unprecedented rise to fame, Asake lends his talent to Afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage for another sizzling Amapiano record produced by his choice producer Magicsticks.

