On Monday, September 7, 2020, a conversation between Jon Pareles and Nigerian superstar, Tiwa Savage was published on New York Times. During the conversation, she discussed her new album, 'Celia' and other things.

one conversation that really stood was the backlash she received after her sophomore single, 'Love Me Love Me Love Me' in 2010 - she almost quit.

The video for 'Love Me Love Me Love Me' was banned by the National Broadcasting Commission in Nigeria. The New York Times also reports that as a result, some of her performances were canceled. Savage says she was told that, "‘This is too sexy. You can’t be this.'

In response, she says, "I just kept pushing the envelope. The skirts got shorter, the lashes got longer."

But when it got to a point, The New York Times reported that she retreated to Los Angeles and considered going back to simply being a songwriter.

On what brought her back, Mummy Jam Jam says, "I would open my DMs, and I’d see all these young girls being like, ‘I love your sleeve tattoo. I love your piercing. And it was like, I have to go back for these girls. Now I say that I want to inspire girls, but they inspired me to come back.”

You can read our review of Celia HERE.