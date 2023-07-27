ADVERTISEMENT
Timi Dakolo set to headline his first music concert in August

Get ready to immerse yourself in the grandeur of this extraordinary event.

Timi Dakolo to headline his first concert titled 'The Chorus Leader Live, All The Things I Didn't Say' in August
Timi Dakolo to headline his first concert titled 'The Chorus Leader Live, All The Things I Didn't Say' in August

The maiden edition concert will be an intimate journey with Dakolo, his beliefs and music, as he will lead guests through beautiful renditions of his songs and all-time favourite songs by other artists, ensuring a truly unforgettable experience.

The Chorus Leader Live, All I Didn't Say will be a novel concert filled with storytelling, humour and will pay homage to the muses that fueled the evolution of Timi Dakolo becoming The Chorus Leader who found his art, stuck with it and built a legacy for his type of music, which is unconventional in the Nigerian music industry.

As the famous Chorus Leader of evergreen and award-winning melodies, the concert will be where Dakolo expresses all he wants to tell his Yard People since the inception of his musical career.

The venue is to provide a close-knit and acoustically rich setting that will allow his songs to resonate deeply within their soul. You can get tickets at www.timidakolo.com.

Timi Dakolo to headline his first concert titled 'The Chorus Leader Live, All The Things I Didn't Say' in August
Pulse Nigeria

Get ready to immerse yourself in the grandeur of this extraordinary event where the power and passion of The Chorus Leader come alive.

