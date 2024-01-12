ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

The Weeknd's 'Blinding Light' sets new Spotify streaming record

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Weeknd's 'Blinding Light' makes Spotify history.

The Weeknd's 'Blinding Light' exceeds 4 billion Spotify streams
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Light' exceeds 4 billion Spotify streams

Since its release in 2020 as part of the song on the 'After Hours' album, "Blinding Lights" has emerged as a cultural phenomenon, captivating listeners worldwide with its infectious beats, evocative lyrics, and The Weeknd's soulful vocals.

The song's success has been nothing short of meteoric, solidifying its status as a modern classic and The Weeknd's place as one of the best-selling artists of all time.

The accompanying music video for 'Blinding Lights' has also played a significant role in the song's success. The video fashioned after The Joker aesthetics which was The Weeknd's persona for the 'After Hours' album has surpassed 780 million views on YouTube.

In 2023, The Canadian megastar's "The After Hour Till Dawn Tour" saw him break Michael Jackson's record for the highest-grossing tour by a black artist.

As the first song to surpass 4 billion streams on Spotify, 'Blinding Lights' continues to extend its record as the most streamed song on the platform even as The Weeknd retains his crown as the artist with the most Spotify monthly listeners.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

