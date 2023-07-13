Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
The Weeknd surpasses Micheal Jackson for highest-grossing tour by a Black artist

Adeayo Adebiyi

Canadian Popstar The Weeknd has become set a new touring record by a black artist.

According to Business Media platform Wealth, The Weeknd has made history after his "After Hours Till Dawn Stadium Tour" surpassed Micheal Jackson's 1987 "Bad Tour", which grossed $311 million after adjusting for inflation.

The Weeknd's "After Hours Till Dawn Stadium Tour" has reportedly grossed over $350 million in revenue after selling out several stadiums across the world.

After the news of The Weeknd new touring record was reported, the four-time Grammy winner indirectly acknowledged this feat by posting a video of himself covering Jackson's 1988 song "Dirty Diana" at his concert in Belgium.

In the video, he described Micheal Jackson as his King with the caption: "My king. Then, now and forever. Rest easy."

The Weeknd is one of the most commercial artists in the world and this is evidenced on Spotify where he holds the record for the most monthly listeners on Spotify with 106 million listeners. His hit single 'Blinding Light is also the most streamed song on Spotify with over 3.8 billion streams.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

