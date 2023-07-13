The Weeknd surpasses Micheal Jackson for highest-grossing tour by a Black artist

According to Business Media platform Wealth, The Weeknd has made history after his "After Hours Till Dawn Stadium Tour" surpassed Micheal Jackson's 1987 "Bad Tour", which grossed $311 million after adjusting for inflation.

The Weeknd's "After Hours Till Dawn Stadium Tour" has reportedly grossed over $350 million in revenue after selling out several stadiums across the world.

After the news of The Weeknd new touring record was reported, the four-time Grammy winner indirectly acknowledged this feat by posting a video of himself covering Jackson's 1988 song "Dirty Diana" at his concert in Belgium.

In the video, he described Micheal Jackson as his King with the caption: "My king. Then, now and forever. Rest easy."