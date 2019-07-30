On July 19, 2019, Beyonce released her album, The Lion King: The Gift.

On a song titled, 'Brown Skin Girl,' Nigerian singer, Wizkid featured alongside Beyonce and American artist Saint jHN. The song also features vocals from Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

For the week-ending Tuesday, August 6, 2019, the song debuts at Number 76 on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts. It marks Wizkid’s second entry on the chart as a featured act. He first appeared on the chart as a featured act on Drake’s chart topper, ‘One Dance’ in 2016.

The Lion King: The Gift is to serve as soundtrack to the remake of live animated adventure film, The Lion King. The song appreciates the black woman and all her traits.

The album, which caused uproar from East Africans over a lack of representation features other Nigerian acts like Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Mr. Eazi, Yemi Alade and Tekno.

Experienced A&R, Bankulli has three writing credits on the album while Nigerian producer, Northboi also has a production credit.

The Billboard Hot 100 charts is the definitive American singles chart.

This week’s Billboard charts also sees a record broken. Lil Nas X’s smash hit, ‘Old Town Road’ reigns at No. 1 on the charts for the 17th week. As such, it surpasses the previous record holder, Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito.’