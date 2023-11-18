ADVERTISEMENT
The Ajegunle born DJ/Artiste, Deejay Val drops new single 'Kitchen Sauce'

The Ajegunle born DJ/Artiste, Valentine Ejimbe drops 'Kitchen Sauce' EP
The Ajegunle born DJ/Artiste, Valentine Ejimbe drops 'Kitchen Sauce' EP

The Unizik banking & Finance graduate dropped his debut single in 2019 "T.O.T.Y" and as a follow up dropped his first E.P "GOD IS A DEEJAY"

The Ajegunle born DJ/Artiste, Valentine Ejimbe drops 'Kitchen Sauce' EP
The Ajegunle born DJ/Artiste, Valentine Ejimbe drops 'Kitchen Sauce' EP Pulse Nigeria

The latest musical offering "Kitchen Sauce" is a night club & radio friendly amapiano jam that gives a feel good feeling and radiates happiness.

