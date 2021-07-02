RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Teni releases a video for 'Hustle'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The video preaches the celebration of the life of those who have been a pillar of support to the dreams of many but have been snatched away by the cold hands of death.

Teni's debut album to drop in March. (Dr. Dolor)

Details/Takeaway: 'Hustle' was by far the best song from Teni's debut album. The song which documents a come up story now has a beautiful video.

Date: July 1, 2021

Song Title: Hustle

Artist: Teni

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: Pheelz

Album: Wondaland

Video Director: TG Omori

Label: Dr Dolor

