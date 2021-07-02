Teni releases a video for 'Hustle'
The video preaches the celebration of the life of those who have been a pillar of support to the dreams of many but have been snatched away by the cold hands of death.
Date: July 1, 2021
Song Title: Hustle
Artist: Teni
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: Pheelz
Album: Wondaland
Video Director: TG Omori
Label: Dr Dolor
You can play the song below;
