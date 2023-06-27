Teni excites fans as she teases new upcoming single

After a relatively quiet 2022, Teni returned in 2023 with a new single she called 'No Days Off' which is a blend of Jersey music and Afrobeats. The single reminded listeners of Teni's superlative ability to stretch the boundaries of her talent.

The award-winning sensation is set to release her second single of 2023 which she teased on her social media accounts.

In the video, Teni was packing her hair while singing along to a single that appears to be another hybrid of Jersey and Amapiano.

Teni who has recently returned to social media has been very vocal about her new sound which she boasts is better than what other artists can craft. In an Instagram live video, Teni stated that all other artists are sounding alike and she's the only one who's truly different.

In a tweet, she also told her fans to get with the memo of her rebrand and join her on a new creative journey as the Teni they all used to know was gone.