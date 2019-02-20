Teni is YouTube's latest feature on its 'Artist On The Rise' platform dedicated to highlighting new music stars to watch out for.

2018 in many ways can be described as the year that Teni took the industry by storm. With hit singles after another, the singer emerged as the break out star of the year.

The singer who was awarded as Headies Rookie of the Year Award in 2017 has also won the Soundcity MVP Award for 'Best New Artist'.

Her rise to fame has continued into the year aided by the release of her single, 'Case' which has over 4 Million views, that has earned her recognition from video streaming platform, YouTube, who announced her as its latest trending 'Artist On The Rise.'

The 'Artist On The Rise' features were rolled out by YouTube last year as a platform where it spotlight new artists in the various Trending tabs.

By virtue of this recognition, the video streaming site will promote Teni's videos on its US trending page, in social media ads and fan event appearances at YouTube Spaces.

Burna Boy announced as YouTube's 'Artist On The Rise'

In October 2018, Burna Boy was the first African artist announced as Youtube's 'Artist On The Rise' following the success of his single, 'Ye' and a sold out concert at the Brixton Academy, O2 Arena

The video for 'Ye' was promoted across the various YouTube channels globally with his images displayed on billboard ads in Times Square, United States.