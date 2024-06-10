ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems sets new Spotify record for a Nigerian female artist

Adeayo Adebiyi

Tems becomes the Nigerian female artist with the highest streaming day on Spotify.

Tems sets record for daily Spotify streams by a Nigerian female artist
Tems sets record for daily Spotify streams by a Nigerian female artist

Recommended articles

On June 7, 2024, boosted by the release of her debut album 'Born In The Wild', Tems accumulated 8 million streams which is a record for a Nigerian female artist.

For the opening day of her debut album, Tems recorded 5.33 million global streams which placed her second behind Ayra Starr who recorded 6.3 opening day streams for her recently released sophomore album 'The Year I Turned 21'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since achieving international success in 2021 courtesy of her dazzling contributions to Wizkid's global hit 'Essence', Tems has become one of the fastest-rising artists globally.

Her highly anticipated debut album 'Born In The Wild' packs 18 tracks and two collaborations with Nigerian superstar Asake and American rapper J Cole.

Ahead of the album release, Tems dropped two singles 'Me & U' and 'Love Me Jeje' which have recorded over 99 million streams and 32 million streams respectively. The success of the lead singles is a testament to her super status and her debut album is primed to be a commercial success.

Tems holds several records in the Nigerian music industry including being the first Nigerian female artist to win a Grammy awards when she won in 2022 for Best Melodic Rap Performance courtesy of Future's 'Wait For U' which features her and Drake.

She's also the first Nigerian artist to be nominated for the Oscar awards for her efforts in the soundtrack for Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch Odunlade Adekola be a violent gang lord in the trailer for 'Lakatabu'

Watch Odunlade Adekola be a violent gang lord in the trailer for 'Lakatabu'

Hanks Anuku says viral videos that falsely painted him unwell made him lose jobs

Hanks Anuku says viral videos that falsely painted him unwell made him lose jobs

Tems' debut album is a toast to growth and self-discovery [Review]

Tems' debut album is a toast to growth and self-discovery [Review]

See the poster for journalist Aisha Salaudeen's directorial debut 'We have Bleach'

See the poster for journalist Aisha Salaudeen's directorial debut 'We have Bleach'

'Creative industry is the second largest employer of labour' - Ali Baba calls for support

'Creative industry is the second largest employer of labour' - Ali Baba calls for support

Yvonne Jegede says she should have married for money and not love

Yvonne Jegede says she should have married for money and not love

Tems sets new Spotify record for a Nigerian female artist

Tems sets new Spotify record for a Nigerian female artist

Temi Otedola joins Kendall Jenner, Viola Davis as L’Oréal Paris ambassador

Temi Otedola joins Kendall Jenner, Viola Davis as L’Oréal Paris ambassador

These 10 Nigerian celebrities did odd jobs before becoming famous

These 10 Nigerian celebrities did odd jobs before becoming famous

Pulse Sports

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ayra Starr releases the visuals for 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring Giveon

Ayra Starr releases the visuals for 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring Giveon

Mayolee makes a case for Afrobeats lofi music with 'Afro Station'

Mayolee makes a case for Afrobeats lofi music with 'Afro Station' [Review]

Ruger returns with 2 new exciting singles 'Luv Again' & 'Make Way'

Ruger returns with 2 new exciting singles 'Luv Again' & 'Make Way'

Fireboy DML drops visuals for hit single 'Everyday' [NAN]

Fireboy DML drops visuals for hit single 'Everyday' featuring Bloody Civilian