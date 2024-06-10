Tems sets new Spotify record for a Nigerian female artist

On June 7, 2024, boosted by the release of her debut album 'Born In The Wild', Tems accumulated 8 million streams which is a record for a Nigerian female artist.

For the opening day of her debut album, Tems recorded 5.33 million global streams which placed her second behind Ayra Starr who recorded 6.3 opening day streams for her recently released sophomore album 'The Year I Turned 21'.

Since achieving international success in 2021 courtesy of her dazzling contributions to Wizkid's global hit 'Essence', Tems has become one of the fastest-rising artists globally.

Her highly anticipated debut album 'Born In The Wild' packs 18 tracks and two collaborations with Nigerian superstar Asake and American rapper J Cole.

Ahead of the album release, Tems dropped two singles 'Me & U' and 'Love Me Jeje' which have recorded over 99 million streams and 32 million streams respectively. The success of the lead singles is a testament to her super status and her debut album is primed to be a commercial success.

Tems holds several records in the Nigerian music industry including being the first Nigerian female artist to win a Grammy awards when she won in 2022 for Best Melodic Rap Performance courtesy of Future's 'Wait For U' which features her and Drake.