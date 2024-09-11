ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems reacts to Buju Banton's criticism of Afrobeats as shallow

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Tems weighs in on Buju Banton's criticism of Afrobeats.

Tems reacts to Buju Banton's criticism of Afrobeats as shallow
Tems reacts to Buju Banton's criticism of Afrobeats as shallow

Recommended articles

According to the Grammy winner, Afrobeats like other genres, serves a particular purpose for its originators who are Nigerians. Tems pointed out that Afrobeats is a pop music created to offer its listeners a good time like most Pop music from other parts of the world.

Tems further emphasised that "Afrobeats is not Reggae, it's not Rock, it's for a certain purpose. Thinking about its origin which is Nigeria, it's for a certain purpose and you can join us in its enjoyment."

While appearing on the Drinking Champs Podcast, Buju Banton described Afrobeats as a movement whose music doesn't share the reality of its black audience across Africa. He further argued that Nigerian stars leading Afrobeats' global drive have failed to acknowledge Jamaican stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Banton's criticism of Afrobeats generated reactions from several artists including Jamaican Dancehall star Spice who differed with her compatrot by pointing out that there are several Afrobeats acts like Burna Boy and Falz whose music had sociopolitical relevance.

In the interview, Tems also clarified the distasteful rumours that she was pregnant for American rapper Future with the singer tagging it as an attempt to come up with the craziest rumour possible by peddlers of false news.

Tems also shared insights on her recently released debut LP, 'Born In The Wild' which had guest appearances from Asake and J Cole.

You can watch Tems full interview on The Breakfast Club below.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tems reacts to Buju Banton's criticism of Afrobeats as shallow

Tems reacts to Buju Banton's criticism of Afrobeats as shallow

Portable orders men to beat car dealer who failed to deliver his new car

Portable orders men to beat car dealer who failed to deliver his new car

Portable says he turned down a $6K show to hangout with Davido

Portable says he turned down a $6K show to hangout with Davido

Fela Kuti would have lived longer if he minded his business - Portable claims

Fela Kuti would have lived longer if he minded his business - Portable claims

Lagos International Theatre Festival debuts this November

Lagos International Theatre Festival debuts this November

Why not Wizkid or Drake? - Tems reacts to rumours she was pregnant for Future

Why not Wizkid or Drake? - Tems reacts to rumours she was pregnant for Future

Nudity in Nollywood: Art or Marketing Strategy?

Nudity in Nollywood: Art or Marketing Strategy?

We have so much access - Beyonce opens up about maintaining her privacy

We have so much access - Beyonce opens up about maintaining her privacy

Genesis Pictures teams with Silverbird to distribute AY's new film, 'The Waiter'

Genesis Pictures teams with Silverbird to distribute AY's new film, 'The Waiter'

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Enugu State governor names street after viral musician Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Enugu State governor names street after viral musician Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Ayra Starr & Tems leads Afrobeats biggest cross-over songs in the first half of 2024

Ayra Starr joins Tems on stage for surprise performance

FBI arrests American musician who used Bot streams to generate $10M in royalties

FBI arrests American musician who used Bot streams to generate $10M in royalties

Davido, Lojay make Billboard's 2024 Honour Roll for chart-topping songs

Davido, Lojay make Billboard's 2024 Honour Roll for chart-topping songs