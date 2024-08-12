Buju Banton accuses Afrobeats of biting off Dancehall without paying respect

In a recent interview on the Drinking Champs Podcast, Jamaican Reggae & Dancehall star Buju Banton commented on the rise of Afrobeats which he tags as lacking in impact.

According to Buju Banton, Afrobeats is enjoying international success but the music doesn't edify or reflect the struggles of the continent like the work of older African artists.

Banton named Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, Malian legend Salif Keita, and Senegalese musician Youssou N'dour as African artists whose music had a sociopolitical impact.

The Jamaican stated that while Afrobeats is on a global rise, the songs do not connect with the plight of its audience. Banton pointed that unlike Reggae music which documents different aspects of life, Afrobeats don't reflect Africa's current political climate with ongoing protest in different countries.

In the interview, Buju Banton also pointed out that although Afrobeats and Latin American pop music Reggaeton are all inspired by Reggae and Dancehall, both movements don't give sufficient regard to their Caribbean influences.

He faulted Afrobeats for cutting off Jamaicans in their efforts to connect with the rest of the world despite enjoying goodwill and finding inspiration from Dancehall and Reggae.

According to Banton, Afrobeats stars aren't featuring their Jamaican counterparts but will rather feature artists from other continents.

The Jamaican musician's comment has generated reactions on social media where observers have tagged Buju Banton's claim that Afrobeats lack conscious music as false and his comments that Nigerians don't feature their Jamaican counterparts as unfounded.