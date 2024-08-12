ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Buju Banton accuses Afrobeats of biting off Dancehall without paying respect

Adeayo Adebiyi

Jamaican dancehall star Buju Banton shares his thoughts on the rise of Afrobeats.

Buju Banton accuses Afrobeats off biting off Dancehall without paying respect
Buju Banton accuses Afrobeats off biting off Dancehall without paying respect

Recommended articles

In a recent interview on the Drinking Champs Podcast, Jamaican Reggae & Dancehall star Buju Banton commented on the rise of Afrobeats which he tags as lacking in impact.

According to Buju Banton, Afrobeats is enjoying international success but the music doesn't edify or reflect the struggles of the continent like the work of older African artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Banton named Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, Malian legend Salif Keita, and Senegalese musician Youssou N'dour as African artists whose music had a sociopolitical impact.

The Jamaican stated that while Afrobeats is on a global rise, the songs do not connect with the plight of its audience. Banton pointed that unlike Reggae music which documents different aspects of life, Afrobeats don't reflect Africa's current political climate with ongoing protest in different countries.

In the interview, Buju Banton also pointed out that although Afrobeats and Latin American pop music Reggaeton are all inspired by Reggae and Dancehall, both movements don't give sufficient regard to their Caribbean influences.

He faulted Afrobeats for cutting off Jamaicans in their efforts to connect with the rest of the world despite enjoying goodwill and finding inspiration from Dancehall and Reggae.

According to Banton, Afrobeats stars aren't featuring their Jamaican counterparts but will rather feature artists from other continents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jamaican musician's comment has generated reactions on social media where observers have tagged Buju Banton's claim that Afrobeats lack conscious music as false and his comments that Nigerians don't feature their Jamaican counterparts as unfounded.

You can watch Buju Banton's full interview on Drinking Champs below.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I am not in competition with you - Peter Psquare calls out his twin in open letter

I am not in competition with you - Peter Psquare calls out his twin in open letter

It was either a middle finger to God or just cry - Pastor Jimmy Odukoya on losing his mum

It was either a middle finger to God or just cry - Pastor Jimmy Odukoya on losing his mum

Buju Banton accuses Afrobeats of biting off Dancehall without paying respect

Buju Banton accuses Afrobeats of biting off Dancehall without paying respect

Ndi Nne pair evicted from 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' after 2 weeks

Ndi Nne pair evicted from 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' after 2 weeks

Tanzanian singer Mandojo killed after being mistaken for a thief

Tanzanian singer Mandojo killed after being mistaken for a thief

Asake falls short of an unprecedented trifecta with 'Lungu Boy' [Review]

Asake falls short of an unprecedented trifecta with 'Lungu Boy' [Review]

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what a distributor does

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what a distributor does

Mike Afolarin shares experience working on 'House of Ga’a'

Mike Afolarin shares experience working on 'House of Ga’a'

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what a marketer does

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what a marketer does

Pulse Sports

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Davido, Lojay, Pheelz nominated for 2024 VMAs

Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Davido, Lojay, Pheelz nominated for 2024 VMAs

Unreleased songs with Rema, Tems among contents of Drake's leaked files

Drake's leaked files contain unreleased songs with Rema, Tems

Afrobeats star Jaywon features Seyi Vibez, Spyro, Oladips on new album 'Evergreen'

Afrobeats star Jaywon features Seyi Vibez, Spyro, Oladips on new album 'Evergreen'

Asake teams up with Travis Scott for new single 'Active'

Asake teams up with Travis Scott for new single 'Active'