I am a fan of Afrobeats - Spice says following Buju Banton's criticism

Adeayo Adebiyi

Jamaican dancehall sensation Spice doesn't agree with her compatriot Buju Banton's criticism of Afrobeats.

Jamaican star Spice expresses her love for Afrobeats (Charlotte Rutherford)
Spice, the Jamaican dancehall sensation is the latest international star to express her love for Afrobeats. She did this in a recent interview with Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze while also declaring herself as a fan of Grammy winner Burna Boy.

"I don't think Afrobeats is f**ckery. It's kind of absurd to say that," Spice said in reaction to a recent criticism of Afrobeats by Jamaican artist Buju Banton. "I am a fan of Afrobeats and I love the genre. I don't think it's right to say they don't make cultural music," she adds.

Spice further went on to share that within Afrobeats, there are artists like 2Baba and Falz making conscious music while pointing out that even in Jamaica, there are Reggae artists who make conscious music and Dancehall acts who make party-starting pop records.

Spice acknowledged that while she is the Queen of dancehall, she must admit that Afrobeats is the bigger genre right now.

Her comments come after Jamaican dancehall star Buju Banton accused Afrobeats music of failing to capture the reality and plight of Africans.

According to Buju Banton, Afrobeats is enjoying international success but the music doesn't edify or reflect the struggles of the continent like the work of older African artists.

Banton named Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, Malian legend Salif Keita, and Senegalese musician Youssou N'dour as African artists whose music had a sociopolitical impact albeit that these artists made music different from the mainstream pop music that defines Afrobeats.

Buju Banton during his interview with the Drinking Champ Podcast also claimed Nigerian superstars do not collaborate with their Caribbean counterparts despite Afrobeats being strongly influenced by Dancehall and Reggae.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

