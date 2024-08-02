ADVERTISEMENT
Tems postpones release of her music video amidst nationwide protest

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international sensation Tems has pushed back the release of her upcoming music video.

In a recent development, the Grammy-winning star announced the postponement of the release of her music video for her single 'Burning' following the nationwide protests against hardship and bad governance.

Tems made this announcement on her X account on August 1, 2024, in a post where she also demanded that the people's voices be heard.

"Out of respect for the ongoing protest at home, I have decided to postpone the release of Burning music video. Praying for the safety of those outside at this time. May the voice of the people be heard," the post reads.

Tems' reaction to the protest is among the reactions from artists and celebrities who joined in the call for good governance. Vector, Omah Lay, Adekunle Gold, Spyro, Mr Macaroni, Iyabo Ojo, and Konstance, and other musicians tweeted the #EndBadGovernaceInNigeria that trended on Twitter.

The protest that kicked off on August 1st is a reaction to the increasing economic hardship and cost of living crisis that has followed some of the reforms of President Bola Tinubu.

The protesters took to the streets across different states to call for a reversal of the PMS and power subsidy removals while also demanding that the government reduce the cost of governance.

Tems' decision to postpone the release of her music video has been applauded by fans and observers who hailed her for sharing the pulse of the struggling Nigerian populace.

The singer didn't announce a new date for the music video which is one of the songs off her recently released debut album 'Born In The Wild,' but it's expected to be released after the protest.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

