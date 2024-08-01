ADVERTISEMENT
Here is how Nigerian celebrities are reacting to the nationwide protests

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Here is what our celebrities have to say:

Omah Lay and other Nigerian celebrities have weighed inn on the nationwide protest.
Following the start of the protests, there have unfortunately been reports of clashes between the police and local miscreants in multiple states, including Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Borno and other states. The police have since deployed tear gas to disperse the hijackers and protesters.

The protests have become the number one subject of discussion across social media, and influential Nigerians have also weighed in on the trending topic.

Here is how five Nigerian celebrities have reacted to the nationwide protests:

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels posted a video on Instagram, calling for peace during the protests.

"Today is August 1, the first day of the national protests in Nigeria. We all know that the masses are suffering and want a better way of living, hence the protest. There is nothing wrong with protesting, but there is everything wrong with violence," she said in part.

She added, "Once violence gets involved, it defeats the whole purpose of the protests. I urge everyone to try and make this protest as peaceful as possible."

Singer Omah Lay showed his support for the cause on X by posting, "End Bad Governance in Nigeria," on X.

Actress Iyabo Ojo took to Instagram on August 1, 2024, to condemn the act. In a series of posts showing the violence that erupted, she called on President Tinubu and the police to allow the protesters to move peacefully.

"@officialasiwajubat, please, sir, kindly speak to your men to caution their men. Allow a peaceful protest. Thank you. #peacefulprotest is their right," she wrote, beckoning on President Tinubu.

She also made another post urging her followers to protest peacefully.

Actress and politician Tonto Dikeh posted a press statement to her Instagram, calling for peaceful coexistence, peaceful protest, and dialogue.

The statement read in part, "My heart goes out to everyone in a position where he or she cannot put food on the table for themselves or their families at this time and has to cry out in protest for their voices to be heard. Please know that your voices have been heard and your position noted, with the NATIONWIDE PROTEST achieving its goals through adherence. I hereby call for peaceful coexistence, peaceful protest, and dialogue."

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw took to X during the protest to encourage her fellow citizens. She wrote, "This is the highest office in the land, but one person says he wants to eat and chop on the heads of the people... Crass and utterly despicable utterance!!"

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

